Microsoft Build 2020: Everything announced and then some

ZDNet
- Microsoft to open source Fluid Framework; previews end-user experience
- Microsoft continues to try to unify Win32, UWP Windows apps with 'Project Reunion'
- Microsoft Build 2020 goes back to developers, developers, developers
- Microsoft's hybrid platform, Azure Stack Hub, gets management, machine learning updates
- Microsoft announces first vertical cloud offering: Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare
- Microsoft readies more developer tools for its 'Project Cortex' knowledge-management service
- Microsoft buys robotic process automation vendor Softomotive
- Microsoft Build brings announcements for cloud data, analytics services, and intersection of the two
- Microsoft builds a supercomputer for OpenAI for training massive AI models
- Microsoft to bring sidebar search, new work-related search page to Chromium-based Edge
- When will you get the next version of Windows 10? Here's how to take control
- Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) for business: Everything you need to know
TechRepublic:
- Microsoft's new Cloud for Healthcare lets doctors schedule telemedicine visits in Teams
- The evolving Microsoft 365 development platform: Microsoft Lists and open-source Fluid Framework
- Microsoft launches Project Reunion to unify Win32 and UWP apps
- Microsoft Build 2020: Teams gets more versatile, and Fluid Framework goes open source
- Explore new update channels for Microsoft 365
- Cheat sheet: Windows 10 PowerToys (free PDF)
- Windows 10 Start menu hacks
- Zoom vs. Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx and Skype: Choosing the right video-conferencing apps for you (free PDF)
CNET:
- Microsoft Build: All the Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 updates you need to know
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella applauds tech's response to COVID-19
- Microsoft, no longer fearing the web, gives it a new boost on Windows
- Microsoft HoloLens 2 adds 5G support and is getting easier to buy
- Microsoft gives the web a boost on Windows
- Minecraft play spikes, tops 126M builders a month amid COVID-19
Microsoft Build:
