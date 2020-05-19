Microsoft Build 2020: Everything announced and then some

Microsoft Build 2020: All developers need to know 22:53 Watch Now

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Microsoft Build 2020 kicked off Tuesday with a digital event that featured multiple sessions as well as a host of announcements aimed at developers.

Simply put, Microsoft Build has returned to its roots with a focus on developers and courting the base for its various platforms including Windows, Azure, Power BI and Dynamics 365.



Here's everything you need to know from Mary Jo Foley and ZDNet as well as the teams at TechRepublic and CNET.

ZDNet

TechRepublic:

CNET:

Microsoft Build: