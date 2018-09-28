​Microsoft Office 365 for business: Everything you need to know

What is Office 365?

As a product line, Microsoft Office dates back nearly three decades, with early versions essentially combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a discounted bundle. Office 365, which has been available since 2011, differs from that old-fashioned bundle in two respects: First, it's licensed as a monthly or annual subscription rather than as a perpetual license. Second, it combines a suite of online services, including business-class email and cloud file storage, along with the traditional desktop apps.

Because it's a subscription offering, those desktop programs are updated automatically when a new version is available. If your subscription is current, you get the latest versions, which are typically updated every six months, on the same calendar as Windows 10.

Office 365 is available in Home and Personal editions that are aimed for use by families, students, and individuals.

In this guide, we cover the multitude of Business and Enterprise editions; these editions offer a more advanced feature set than the Home and Personal editions, with collaborative applications and management tools that are designed for meeting enterprise security and compliance challenges.

Which online services are in Office 365?

The exact mix of apps and services available with an Office 365 subscription depends on which edition you've chosen. The following five services are common to all business and enterprise plans:

Exchange Online

This business-class email offering gives every Office 365 subscriber in your organization a 50 GB mailbox, with the ability to access email through a web browser or using the Outlook app on Windows, a Mac, or mobile devices. Malware and spam filtering are built in, as are basic features like shared mailboxes and (for some Office 365 subscriptions) advanced features like eDiscovery.

OneDrive for Business

Every Office 365 subscriber gets 1 TB of personal OneDrive storage, with sync clients available for every desktop platform. The Windows 10 client uses the same sync client as the consumer OneDrive service, keeping data in a separate location. The Files on Demand feature allows users to view and manage cloud-based storage using File Explorer. Administrators of Enterprise plans can upgrade users to unlimited storage if a terabyte is not enough.

SharePoint Online

The SharePoint interface is now sleek where it was once clunky, allowing teams to share files and sync information in File Explorer using the same desktop client as inn OneDrive. Both SharePoint and Exchange Online include administrative controls to restrict users from sharing confidential information outside the organization.

Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams

These two collaborative platforms cover much of the same ground, offering unified communications, HD video conferencing, and instant messaging for Office 365 subscribers in an organization. Microsoft Teams offers a more modern feature set and should be attractive to organizations that are looking at apps like Slack.

Additional services

Some Office 365 plans include services targeted for specific audiences. The Office 365 Business Premium plans, for example, include a range of services for small and medium-size businesses such as invoicing and customer relationship management tools. All Enterprise plans include the Yammer social networking service and Power BI Pro, an advanced business analytics tool.

Which desktop apps are available in Office 365?

Every Office 365 plan with access to desktop apps includes the following Office 2016 applications for Windows 7 and later and for MacOS: Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. On Windows PCs only, Access and Publisher are available. These apps are updated automatically to the latest version, with monthly security updates and twice-annual feature updates. All Office 365 plans will include Office 2019 apps when those are released.

Office 365 subscriptions provide per-user licenses, which means that the apps can be installed and used on up to five phones, five tablets, and five PCs or Macs simultaneously. From their own subscription portal, a user can manage installs without having to enter product keys or worry about activation. By contrast, perpetual-license versions of Office are typically licensed for use on one device only and cannot be transferred.

Web-based versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint offer fairly robust tools that allow editing of files stored in OneDrive for Business. These tools work in any desktop browser without requiring additional software. Most business plans also offer Outlook on the web.

On mobile devices, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are available for iOS and Android; these allow viewing and editing capabilities when you sign in with an active subscription. Mobile apps are also available for Office 365 services, including OneDrive, Skype for Business, and Microsoft Teams.

Which edition is right for your business?

For small businesses, three Office 365 plans support up to 300 users. All prices quoted below are current as of October 2018 and assume an annual commitment. (Monthly plans without a commitment typically cost about 25 percent more.)

Office 365 Business Essentials ($5 per user per month) includes only the online services, including Exchange Online and OneDrive for Business, without access to Office desktop apps. This plan is appropriate for organizations that want to have managed email and cloud storage but have an existing investment in Office desktop programs.

Office 365 Business ($8.25 per user per month) drops most of the online services and includes only the Office desktop apps and OneDrive for Business. It's a good choice for small businesses that want easy access to Office apps and cloud storage but don't want to switch their email to Microsoft's servers.

Office 365 Business Premium ($12.50 per user per month) includes all of the online services and desktop apps.

For larger organizations, Microsoft offers four Office 365 Enterprise plans that support an unlimited number of users.

Office 365 ProPlus ($12 per user per month) includes only the desktop apps plus OneDrive for Business cloud file storage. It does not include Exchange Online email or any other online services.

Office 365 Enterprise E1 ($8 per user per month) offers online services and online versions of the Office apps, but does not include desktop apps. Organizations that want to stick with specific Office editions while moving email and cloud storage to Microsoft's servers will find this plan appropriate.

Office 365 Enterprise E3 ($20 per user per month) combines the full assortment of online services and desktop apps and is the most popular plan for larger companies. It includes advanced email hold and discovery features for dealing with litigation issues.

Office 365 Enterprise E5 ($35 per user per month) includes some advanced eDiscovery features, but justifies its higher price tag with enterprise-grade security features. For example, every Office 365 Enterprise E5 subscription is automatically an endpoint for Office 365 Threat Intelligence and can be integrated with Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection.

In addition to those preconfigured plans, individual Office 365 services are available on an a la carte basis. Additional plans are available for nonprofit organizations, governmental agencies, and educational institutions.

Office 365 plans are also available as part of a relatively new bundle called Microsoft 365, which includes Windows 10 and the Enterprise Mobility + Security management platform.

Managing Office 365 in an organization

Office 365 includes a management dashboard that administrators can use to manage licenses, subscriptions, features, and security. That console can be overwhelming, and even then some features can only be managed through PowerShell commands.

Even in small organizations, it's crucial to have a skilled Office 365 administrator who can manage users and configure security options properly. Unless you have in-house staff with proper training, it's worth outsourcing this management task to a managed service provider.

At a minimum, every administrator should know the following entry points for Office 365 management:

Office 365 portal Users can access web-based services here and also manage installations of Office desktop apps.

Office 365 Admin Center For those users who have also been assigned administrator roles, this portal includes configuration options for managing users and groups, licenses, and billing. Options at the bottom of the navigation pane allow access to admin centers for specific services, such as Exchange Online and OneDrive for Business.

Azure Active Directory Admin Center Every Office 365 business subscription also includes a free Azure Active Directory account. Administrators can manage users and devices from this portal and can also configure relationships with outside organizations and existing local servers. Note that some features require premium Azure AD subscriptions.

Securing accounts and content

Office 365 services are designed to be secure by default. You can make several changes to default settings to strike the proper balance between security and convenience.

First, enable multi-factor authentication by signing into the Azure Active Directory portal as a global administrator. Each user needs to provide alternate means of contact, such as a phone number for receiving SMS messages. The Microsoft Authenticator app is especially useful as a primary means of generating one-time codes or receiving push notifications for signing in to Office 365 services.

Next, enable self-service password reset. You'll find a link to this option in the Security & Privacy section of the Office 365 Admin Portal.

