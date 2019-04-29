Microsoft, Dell unveil new Azure-VMware integrations

× azurevmwarecloudpartner.jpg

It was just two years ago that Microsoft and VMware were at odds over Microsoft making a preview of VMware virtualization on Azure. When that preview was announced, VMware officials noted Microsoft's preview was developed without VMware's participation and was neither certified nor supported by VMware.



What a difference a couple years make.



On April 29, Microsoft and Dell Technologies (a majority shareholder in VMware) announced via an "expanded partnership" that the two would provide customers with "a native, supported, and certified VMware experience on Microsoft Azure."



The newly announced Azure VMware Solutions provides a common operating framework for running, managing and securing applications across VMware and Azure. Customers can use VMware vSphere, vSAN, NSX and vCenter as part of the arrangement. The goal of Azure VMware Solutions is to enable users to "extend and redeploy" VMware workloads natively on Azure, officials said. Support VMware workloads on Azure can be integrated with Azure Active Directory, Azure AI and IoT.



Also today, Microsoft announced that VMware Workspace ONE application-management platform is now part of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, which means Workspace ONE users can manage and secure features in Office 365 across devices thanks to integration with Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory Premium. Workspace ONE will be updated so it can integrate with the relevant Intune programming interfaces, officials said.



And like Citrix plans to do, VMware will be extending the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, officials said today. "Initial capabilities are expected to be available as a tech preview by the end of calendar 2019," officials said.