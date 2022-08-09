/>
Microsoft Edge adds a new security layer for browsing 'unfamiliar' sites

Users can now browse more securely by just toggling a button.
Microsoft is adding more security to its Edge browser, which it said will provide an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting "unfamiliar" sites. 

Microsoft Edge automatically applies "more conservative" security settings in enhanced security mode on unfamiliar sites.

The Enhanced Security Mode gives users an extra protection by switching off just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation and enabling additional operating system protections for the browser. 

The protections include Hardware-enforced Stack Protection and Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG), which, when combined, make it more difficult for a malicious site to attack an end user, according to Microsoft

The new settings are available in the Microsoft Edge version or 104 or later.

All you have to do is go to your settings, go to the "Privacy, Search, and Services'' tab and toggle on the "Enhance your security on the web" function. Then you can select which browsing mode is the best for you, and you are done. 

The different browsing modes include "basic", "balanced", and "strict". The difference between the three is how many sites the security mode is applied to. Although the "strict" mode offers the most protection, it is not meant for most users since it requires some configuration to complete everyday tasks. To make sure you pick the right mode, just read which one matches your needs the most. 

Also: Microsoft has blocked hackers' favourite trick. So now they are looking for a new route of attack

The Enhanced Security Mode also allows you to make an "exception site list" for websites that you trust and don't want the security mode applied to, facilitating your browsing experience while still having enhanced protection. 

Microsoft said enterprise admins can configure this security feature using Group Policy settings, including creating "Allow" and "Deny" lists to enhance security for their users when visiting certain sites explicitly or disable the mode for others.

