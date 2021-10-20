Microsoft global workforce grew 46.5% from 2017-2021

Microsoft's workforce has grown significantly since 2017, according to a new report from the company tracking the size and makeup of its employee base.

Microsoft has more than 180,000 employees in more than 100 countries, representing an increase of 46.5% since 2017. The numbers only cover Microsoft's core workforce and do not include the employees of LinkedIn and GitHub.

Women make up 29.7% of Microsoft's current workforce and the company's racial make up is 48.5% white and 34.9% Asian. Microsoft said the Hispanic and Latinx population grew 0.5% to 7% of the global workforce while the Black workforce is now at 5.7%, an increase of 0.9%. The Native American, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander employee population ranged between .7% and .2% in different sections of the report.

Microsoft leaned on percentages to illustrate the increases in the number of women and minorities, noting that they focused on diversifying the company at all levels ranging from technical roles, to director and executive.

Women and minorities have seen the biggest gains in the company's retail business, which have long been Microsoft's most diverse sector.

Microsoft

The report also notes that 7.1% of their employees identify as disabled.

"This past year was a challenging time for so many people, communities and organizations. Ongoing acts of hate and violence in the U.S. and around the world have continued to move racial injustice to the forefront of social consciousness, while the global pandemic has exacerbated inequities and upended our lives," wrote Microsoft chief diversity officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre.

"In the face of these realities, the sense of urgency to solve some of the biggest systemic problems of equality and inclusion is palpable. This report is an opportunity for us to quantify the impact of our work. Measurement and data are important to us, not only because they allow us to recognize progress, but also because it enables us to identify avenues and opportunities to do better."

GitHub's employee population closely mirrored Microsoft's but LinkedIn employees are 45% women.