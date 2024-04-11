Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac is just $32 right now

You can streamline your workflow with Microsoft Office 2019, now just $30. StackSocial

Operating efficiently and productively in any office can be made easier with a reliable and compatible set of programs that support word processing, spreadsheet creation, presentation generation, and email, among other things.

Microsoft Office has been covering these bases for years, and you might not want to sleep on discounted, slightly older versions. For example, right now, you can get Microsoft Office 2019 for Windows or Mac for only $32 with code ENJOY20 -- that's over 80% off.

Though these Microsoft Office licenses are the 2019 version, you may find they offer just as much usability and workflow streamlining as the latest version of Microsoft's top-rated suite. Users might also find that a slightly older version works better with slightly older devices.

Boasting Microsoft's storied suite of productivity-enhancing apps, the 2019 versions for Mac and Windows are designed to help professionals with nearly any task. Each suite comes with the following favorites: Excel, Word , PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

Users can easily create readable budgeting spreadsheets, robust presentations, and much more with Microsoft Office. While both versions of this suite come with similar apps, Mac users will gain access to Teams Classic, a handy program for virtual collaboration. Windows users will score Publisher, making creating newsletters and flyers easy, and Access, an invaluable data management app.

For smooth installation, Windows users must have their OS updated to Windows 10 or 11, while Mac users should have at least Monterrey Version 12 or newer.

On top of lifetime access to these productivity-boosting programs, this deal is easy to enjoy with instant delivery and download for one compatible device upon purchase. Users will also get lifetime access to Microsoft's respected customer support team at no additional cost.

If you're like most users, you might not need to shell out extra money for software designed to improve your workflow.

Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home and Business 2019 for Mac for just $32 with code ENJOY20 for a limited time.