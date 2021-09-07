Microsoft rebrands its news feed as 'Microsoft Start'

Microsoft is rebranding its MSN and Microsoft News sites as "Microsoft Start" beginning today, September 7. Like MSN News and Microsoft News, Microsoft Start is a personalized news feed and a bunch of other informational content like weather, sports, stocks and traffic.



Microsoft already uses "Start" to refer to its Windows Start Menu and Start Button. Officials are using the tagline "Start with the information you need" to explain why they're rebranding the news feed with "Start."



Microsoft is making the Start feed available in a variety of ways:

As a standalone website (available on Microsoft Edge and Chrome) - MicrosoftStart.com

As a mobile app on both Android and iOS

From the News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar

From the Widgets experience in Windows 11

From the Microsoft Edge new tab page

Microsoft Start is replacing MSN News and Microsoft News. However, for some reason, Microsoft officials said they will continue to make available and use the MSN branding, in spite of the introduction of Start.

Microsoft has a Web Experiences Team (WebXT), which encompasses Bing, Edge, MSN/Microsoft News, and content services, including maps. Many (most? all?) of the product decisions by this team seem to be focused on driving Bing search and advertising profits.