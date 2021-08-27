Microsoft rolls out more fixes and a new 'Microsoft 365' widget in latest Windows 11 test build release

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is rolling out today, August 27, a new Windows 11 Insider preview build -- No. 22000.168 -- for those in both the Dev and Beta channels. The build has mostly fixes and updates, plus a new "Microsoft 365" productivity widget and support for more languages in the Teams Chat feature that's integrated with the OS.



The new Microsoft 365 widget is for business users signed into their Azure Active Directory accounts on PCs running Windows 11. This widget shows them their frequently opened documents, company news and meeting recordings, among other relevant work information. To test it, Insiders need to open widgets and click the "Add Widgets" button. Microsoft already is testing several widgets for Windows 11, including a Family (Safety) one and a News and Interests (Bing plus MSN) widget.

As of today's build, Teams Chat now supports a number of different languages. The Teams Chat capability in Windows 11 is going to replace the Skype Meet Now button and option. Teams Chat in Windows 11 is meant to try to get more Teams users to try out the consumer features Microsoft has been adding to Teams and to think about using Teams beyond just work settings.



Microsoft also is rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store app for testers on Windows 11, starting with the Dev ring. The new version, 22108.1401.9.0, includes a "complete visual overhaul" of the Library UI, and a design update to the Spotlight feature for promoting products in the Store. There's still nothing from Microsoft on when the company may begin testing Android apps in the Store, as promised.



Microsoft is again stressing this week that now is the time for Insider testers who want to continue to test Windows 11 previews to get out of the Dev channel ring and move into the Beta ring. Very soon, https://www.zdnet.com/article/windows-11-dev-channel-moves-to-the-bleeding-edge-once-again/ which may or may not ever ship as part of the OS.

