Microsoft says Windows 11 will delight several parts of your body

As with so many things in life, the anticipatory excitement is so much better than the actual thing itself.

This is something the newly-human Microsoft clearly understands.

The company has been Twitter-emitting teases of potential pleasure in the days before Windows 11 is finally revealed on June 24.

And here, perhaps -- one certainly hopes -- is the last of the great Windows 11 teases, one that promises so much.

The Windows Twitter account has released a little ad that gives Windows enthusiasts the belief that 11 will be a different sort of heaven.

We see a woman entranced. Then a man's ear, clearly awaiting the new Windows 11 startup sound. And finally, another woman turns toward us and stares, as if she's under the influence of something even greater and more absorbing than the spell of Windows.

Set a reminder to experience what’s new, live, June 24th at 11 am ET 📅 https://t.co/r7D0GQnR4x pic.twitter.com/UJrji0WxxB — Windows (@Windows) June 23, 2021

Look closely into her eyes and you'll see the new Windows 11 wallpaper -- so prematurely revealed by nefarious beings last week.

Already, then, we realize that this new Windows will be a treat for your ears and your eyes.

But wait, in the final couple of seconds, a finger moves toward us, poised to, well, what?

I already feel the palpitations in each of these body parts. Windows 11 will stimulate your ears, your ears and your index finger in ways you could never have imagined.

This is a wonderful counterpoint to those who looked at the leaked release and deemed it something of a dolled-up version of Windows 10X.

And then there were the regular Windows users who looked at it and thought it looks prettier and a little more like MacOS.

Yes, this ad all looks like it was put together several decades ago, in anticipation of this one great future moment.

But how can you even sleep when you know this level of rapture is imminent?

Well, try shutting your eyes and putting your index fingers in each of your ears. That should do it.