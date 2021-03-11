Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best cheap Windows 10 laptop under $350 in 2021

Looking for a new Windows 10 laptop that won't break the bank? With prices starting at only $350, these laptops -- from ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, and other vendors -- are new, not refurbished, and available for purchase today.

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350 and perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

ASUS Laptop L406

Thin and light

ASUS Laptop L406

Thin and light aren't limited to high-end, high-priced premium devices. Here we have a solid laptop that's perfect for day-to-day tasks, and it has a modern design and premium feel.

Tech specs:

  • Intel Celeron N4000
  • 14.0-inch 1366x768 HD matte display featuring ASUS NanoEdge Bezel
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • 0.7-inch thin and 2.87 lbs light
$300 at Newegg

ASUS VivoBook 15 F515

Big display and lots of fast storage

ASUS VivoBook 15 F515

There's a lot to like about this laptop, from the 15.6-inch FHD display to the 128GB PCIe SSD. On top of that, you get a nice fingerprint reader.

Tech specs:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge bezel display
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 
  • Fingerprint reader
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Lots of ports -- USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen1), USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), USB 2.0, SD card reader, and HDMI
$350 at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1

Need a tablet and a notebook?

Dell Inspiron 11 3195, 2 in 1

A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.

The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • AMD A9-9420E processor
  • Radeon R5 graphics
  • 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM
  • 64GB eMMC storage
$269 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

Stylish and modern

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)

A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. 

A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day-to -ay tasks in the home, school, or office.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • AMD A6-9220E processor
  • Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
  • 11.6-inch display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB eMMC
$259 at Lenovo VIEW NOW AT WALMART

HP Stream 11-inch

Cloud-connected laptop

HP Stream 11-inch

This is a laptop for work or school. It comes with Office 365 and 1TB of cloud storage, and an anti-glare display that's great for working outdoors.

Tech specs:

  • Windows 10 Home
  • 11.6-inch diagonal HD SVA AntiGlare WLED-backlit display
  • Intel Celeron dual-core N3060 processor
  • 4GB memory
  • 32GB eMMC storage
  • 8 hours and 45 minutes battery (video playback)
$280 at Amazon VIEW NOW AT WALMART

