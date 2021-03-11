Best cheap Windows 10 laptop under $350 in 2021

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.

Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350 and perfect for most day-to-day tasks.

ASUS Laptop L406 Thin and light Thin and light aren't limited to high-end, high-priced premium devices. Here we have a solid laptop that's perfect for day-to-day tasks, and it has a modern design and premium feel. Tech specs: Intel Celeron N4000

14.0-inch 1366x768 HD matte display featuring ASUS NanoEdge Bezel

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Up to 12 hours of battery life



0.7-inch thin and 2.87 lbs light $300 at Newegg

ASUS VivoBook 15 F515 Big display and lots of fast storage There's a lot to like about this laptop, from the 15.6-inch FHD display to the 128GB PCIe SSD. On top of that, you get a nice fingerprint reader. Tech specs: 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge bezel display

Intel Core i3-1005G1

4GB DDR4 RAM

128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Fingerprint reader

Backlit keyboard

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Lots of ports -- USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen1), USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), USB 2.0, SD card reader, and HDMI $350 at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1 Need a tablet and a notebook? A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode. The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home

AMD A9-9420E processor

Radeon R5 graphics

11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display

4GB DDR4 RAM

64GB eMMC storage $269 at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD) Stylish and modern A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook. A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day-to -ay tasks in the home, school, or office. Tech specs: Windows 10 Home in S Mode

AMD A6-9220E processor

Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics



11.6-inch display

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC $259 at Lenovo VIEW NOW AT WALMART