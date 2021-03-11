Best cheap Windows 10 laptop under $350 in 2021

Not everyone wants to pay thousands of dollars for a new laptop.
Some are happy with cheap and cheerful systems that just get the job done without bells and whistles or fancy branding. Here are a handful of Windows 10 laptops, all priced under $350 and perfect for most day-to-day tasks.
ASUS Laptop L406
Thin and light
Thin and light aren't limited to high-end, high-priced premium devices. Here we have a solid laptop that's perfect for day-to-day tasks, and it has a modern design and premium feel.
Tech specs:
- Intel Celeron N4000
- 14.0-inch 1366x768 HD matte display featuring ASUS NanoEdge Bezel
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- 0.7-inch thin and 2.87 lbs light
ASUS VivoBook 15 F515
Big display and lots of fast storage
There's a lot to like about this laptop, from the 15.6-inch FHD display to the 128GB PCIe SSD. On top of that, you get a nice fingerprint reader.
Tech specs:
- 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge bezel display
- Intel Core i3-1005G1
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Fingerprint reader
- Backlit keyboard
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Lots of ports -- USB 3.2 Type-A (Gen1), USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), USB 2.0, SD card reader, and HDMI
Dell Inspiron 11 3195 2-in-1
Need a tablet and a notebook?
A great device for those who can't choose between a laptop and a tablet -- with just a flip of a hinge you can swap between one configuration and another with ease. Choose between tablet mode, presentation mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.
The 64GB eMMC storage means this is a more robust platform, ideal for throwing into a messenger bag or school bag since there's no hard drive to knock about.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- AMD A9-9420E processor
- Radeon R5 graphics
- 11 6-inch HD (1366 x 768) LED-backlit touch display
- 4GB DDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC storage
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (14-inch, AMD)
Stylish and modern
A lightweight laptop with a decent processor and good battery life wrapped up in a robust package. On top of that, you also get Dolby Audio, so the sound is quite spectacular for such a budget notebook.
A very portable laptop that comes with a decent array of ports, and it has enough power and battery life for day-to -ay tasks in the home, school, or office.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- AMD A6-9220E processor
- Integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics
- 11.6-inch display
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB eMMC
HP Stream 11-inch
Cloud-connected laptop
This is a laptop for work or school. It comes with Office 365 and 1TB of cloud storage, and an anti-glare display that's great for working outdoors.
Tech specs:
- Windows 10 Home
- 11.6-inch diagonal HD SVA AntiGlare WLED-backlit display
- Intel Celeron dual-core N3060 processor
- 4GB memory
- 32GB eMMC storage
- 8 hours and 45 minutes battery (video playback)
