Microsoft Teams app store just got this major revamp

Microsoft has rebuilt its Teams Store to make it easier to find and install apps to enhance your chats and meetings.

This includes a redesigned landing page with better categories of curated apps. The new store is rolling out over the next month, according to a Microsoft blogpost.

Microsoft has struggled to make the Microsoft Store for Windows 10/11 appealing, but it's pressing ahead with a visual revamp of the Teams desktop client's app store to make new apps easier to discover and install.

The first change is a new carousel at the top of the page displaying apps that users might find interesting. There are also new collections of apps curated by its editors that Microsoft promises to update monthly.

Microsoft promises "intelligent recommendations" for new apps based on what a Teams user's colleagues and friends are using. This should make it easier for users to connect with teammates and find what's popular in business or at schools. There will also be a collection of the most popular apps used on Teams.

Of course, the number of Microsoft Teams apps doesn't rival the number of apps available for iOS and Android, but still Microsoft now claims to have "over 1,000" apps available in Teams. Developers can distribute apps through the store in the Teams client, which are also published to Microsoft AppSource, the marketplace for all Microsoft 365 apps.

To help Teams users find the right apps, Microsoft created more app categories on the left side of the window that breaks up apps into segments such as Education, Developer tools, Meetings & Scheduling, News & Weather, and more.

The categories should support all types of apps, from line-of-business apps to Power Apps built for a specific company. The refined segments are also broken down by functions and industries.

There's no mention of a way to leave reviews on app listings. However, Microsoft says it is "actively redesigning the installation dialog", and will add more new curated and intelligent surfaces to the Store soon.