Microsoft: This out-of-band Windows security update fixes Microsoft 365 sign-in issues for Arm devices

A new security update for Microsoft Windows addresses an issue that prevents users of Windows Arm-based devices from signing into Microsoft 365 and Azure Active Directory (AAD).

The June 20, 2022 out-of-band (OOB) updates for Windows 11 (BKB5016138) and Windows 10 (KB5016139) fix an issue that emerged with Arm devices after the June 2022 Patch Tuesday update, which prevented some users from signing into applications including VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook.

As the issue only affects Windows devices that use Arm processors, PCs and laptops using other processors won't receive it. The updates are cumulative, meaning that if users haven't yet installed the June 14 security update, Microsoft recommends installing the OOB update instead. An out-of-band update is a security patch that is released outside of the normal release window.

If the earlier updates were installed, only the new updates in this package will be downloaded and installed. The out-of-band update is downloaded and installed automatically from Windows Update.

While the update fixes the sign-in issues with Microsoft 365 and other services, the June 2022 Windows updates have caused problems for some users. Microsoft said that after applying it, users might not be able to use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

"When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects," said Microsoft.

In order to mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the device, Microsoft recommends that users disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.

Microsoft notes that a further issue with the update means that after installing it, some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might have issues or might fail to open, particularly those using Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components.

This can be fixed by re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features.

Before the out-of-band update was released, Microsoft's advice to Windows Arm-based device users was to use the web versions of the affected applications and services, such as OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook.com.

