Microsoft touts more Windows 10 PCs, some with LTE options, at BettFest education show

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft traditionally makes Windows news at the Bett education conference at the start of each year, and 2021 is no exception. On January 19, Microsoft's Education unit highlighted a number of new, third-party Windows 10 devices; an updated and less expensive Microsoft Classroom Pen and a new education-focused Teams feature.



The new Windows 10 devices for students that Microsoft officials are touting include:

Acer TravelMate Spin B3, starting at $329

AcerTravelMate B3, starting at $239

Asus ExpertBook BR1100, starting at $279

JP-IK Leap Connect T304, starting at $229

JP-IK Leap T304, starting at $185



(Note: These are starting prices only, but for devices where an LTE option is available, the starting price is typically $90 to $100 more.)

Also: For those who had been wondering if Bett would be where Microsoft and partners rolled out the first Windows 10X machines, given education is one of the main targets of the first iteration of 10X, the answer is no. Too early.



The updated Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 features a longer enclosure and starts at $19.99.



On the Teams front, Microsoft is announcing Reflect emotional well-being polling integration with Education Insights in Teams that is meant to help teachers check in with individual students and get them to share input. Starting this spring, Reflect with have its own app in Teams which will integrate with Education Insights, officials said.