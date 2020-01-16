Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft plans to showcase new and refreshed Windows 10 PCs aimed at the education market during next week's Bett UK education conference. In addition to announcing a partnership with T-Mobile that will provide select U.S. school districts with 4G LTE SIM coverage, Microsoft also will be talking up the benefits of cell-powered Connected PCs for rural and underserved areas.



The two brand-new Connected PCs that are built and priced especially for the education market which Microsoft is adding to its education portfolio are both coming this summer. They are te JP.IK Turn T101, which will start at $299 and the Positivo Wise N1212S, starting at $575. Both of these devices are ARM-based, as are the other cell-connected Windows 10 devices in Microsoft's education portfolio -- the Surface Pro X, Samsung Galaxy Book S, Maibenben Xioamai X228, Lenovo C630 Yoga, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 and Huawei Matebook E.



Microsoft also is continuing to push Intel-based Windows 10 PCs that aren't cell-connected for the education market. Devices from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo, some starting at $199, are getting updated processors, larger screens, pen garages and new indicator lights meant to show whether devices are charged and connected to the Internet.



Microsoft doesn't seem to be talking up its Surface Go tablet at this year's Bett. Microsoft introduced the Intel-based Surface Go (running Windows 10 S) in the summer of 2018 and has not updated it since. There are rumors that the company could introduce a Surface Go 2 this year, potentially based on the ARM processor. (I have not heard this directly myself, so far at least.)



Microsoft also is not talking yet about its coming Windows 10X operating system or any third-party Windows PCs running 10X as potential competitors to Chromebooks. Microsoft and its OEM partners are expected to ship their first 10X foldable and dual-screen devices later this year. After that, Microsoft is expected to make 10X available on regular clamshell PCs. Windows 10X has a simpler UI, which could make it more appealing on devices aimed at schools.

In addition to showing off new devices from partners at Bett next week, Microsoft will be demonstrating how educators can use PowerPoint Live presentations for training; its Stream video service plus Flipgrid Camera for creating student and/or teacher videos; its just-released new Edge browser; and OneNote Live Captions.