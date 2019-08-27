Microsoft warns Windows 10 admins: No more patches for 1703 after October 9

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft is warning admins to move PCs from Windows 10 version 1703 for Enterprise and Education to a newer, supported version of the operating system.

Version 1703 for Enterprise and Education will reach end of life (EOL) on October 9, after which Microsoft will not deliver new monthly security or quality updates to this version of Windows 10.

The company has warned admins of the cut-off deadline in an update on the notifications section of the Windows 10, version 1703 page.

And as with earlier EOL versions of Windows 10, enterprise customers don't have the option to pay for extended support.

"There is no extended support available for any edition of Windows 10, version 1703. Therefore, it will no longer be supported after October 9, 2019 and will not receive monthly security and quality updates containing protections from the latest security threats," Microsoft notes.

"To continue receiving security and quality updates, Microsoft recommends that you update your devices to the latest version of Windows 10."

Microsoft released Windows 1703, aka the Creators Update, in early 2017 following the October release of version 1607, the Anniversary Update.

The company declared version 1703 ready for business in June 2017 and originally offered 18 months of security fixes. However, last September Microsoft extended the servicing period to 30 months for Windows 10 version 1703 Enterprise and Education editions.

As of Windows 10 version 1809, the September-targeted versions of Windows 10 get 30 months of support in Enterprise and Education editions, while the March-targeted versions get 18 months of support.

While Windows 10 comes with a hard deadline, Microsoft has been tweaking its offer of paid-for Windows 7 patches to enterprise customers still running Windows 7 after it reaches EOL on January 14, 2020.

Top-tier enterprise Windows 10 customers can get Windows 7 patches at no extra cost for one year.

The Windows 7 patch offer is only available to customers with Enterprise Agreement (EA) and Enterprise Agreement Subscription (EAS) that have active subscriptions to Windows 10 E5, Microsoft 365 E5 and Microsoft 365 E5 Security. This offer is a limited time promotion that expires on December 31, 2019.