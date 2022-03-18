Microsoft's new features for PowerPoint can bring your presentations to life

Is a private cloud more secure than public? Watch Now

Microsoft's new Cameo feature for PowerPoint and Teams will soon let users put a video feed inside a presentation, and now the company has provided more details of how it will work.

The Cameo feature lets users choose how and where their faces from a Teams video will appear on live PowerPoint slides and offers recommendations where to optimally place the feed, or to record the presentation if needed.

ZDNet Recommends The best video conferencing software Which video conferencing platform is right for your business? We've gathered details about 10 leading services. Read More

Microsoft announced Cameo and a host of other hybrid features for Teams and Office apps at Ignite in September. The Cameo feature is available to Office Insiders today and will be generally available in the second quarter of 2022, according to Microsoft.

SEE: What is cloud computing? Everything you need to know about the cloud explained

The other piece in Microsoft's role for Cameo across Teams and PowerPoint is "recording studio", which aims to help users tell a story using video. It's meant to help with asynchronous meetings and collaboration – more common scenario in hybrid work arrangements that are being implemented now at many companies. Recording studio is now generally available in PowerPoint.

Soon, Microsoft will also integrate cameo and recording studio to help create more engaging 'live' meeting experiences, be it delivered as a pre-recorded presentation or shared live.

"You'll be able to create your presentation, decide how and where you appear on your slides with cameo, enhance the slides with Designer, and record yourself speaking to any slide(s) with recording studio. When it's time to deliver your message, PowerPoint Live enables others to see your recording as part the presentation," Microsoft explains.

Using cameo with recording studio to create a presentation, the presenter will still show up in the meeting as if you are "live." The combined cameo and recording studio experience will be available in the second quarter of 2022, says Microsoft.

Additionally, the "speaker coach" in Microsoft Teams will be generally available in coming months. This feature uses AI to guide presenters through their presentation to improve message delivery, offering feedback on repetitive language, the use of filler words, the pace of speech, the use of inclusive speech, and more.

Apple, Google and Microsoft over the past two months have outlined their respective plans for returning to the office. Each of the companies is ushering in some form of hybrid-work arrangement, where workers are required to attend the office for a few days each week but can choose to work from home on others.