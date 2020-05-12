Microsoft's VS Code 1.45 is out: GitHub integration plus JavaScript debugger update

Microsoft has released version 1.45 of its Visual Studio Code editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux with updates for its JavaScript debugger, TypeScript improvements, faster syntax highlighting, as well as automatic authentication for GitHub repositories, and new support for GitHub Issues.

The automatic GitHub authentication feature lets VS Code users clone, pull, and push to and from GitHub repositories without the need to configure a system's credential manager.

The VS Code-GitHub integration follows Microsoft last week announcing GitHub Codespaces, a cloud-hosted development environment that runs inside GitHub and includes a browser-based version of VS Code.

Additionally, the GitHub Pull Requests and Issues extension for VS Code has gained support for GitHub Issues with inline completion suggestions for issues and users, a view for custom queries, and more.

This version of VS Code supports the new issues feature. The extension also now lets users clone a repository and publish a repository to GitHub.

The VS Code team is also encouraging users to try the GitHub Issue Notebooks extension, which is part of its search for "a Notebook solution that is unbiased and supports different styles of Notebooks". The extension only works with VS Code Insiders and is still under development.

The team is building on VS Code now using GitHub Actions to help automate software development workflows, and it's created Actions for automatic issue classification.

"These Actions work by automatically downloading all our issues and generating machine-learning models to classify issues into feature areas on a scheduled basis," the team explains.

VS Code 1.45 brings Microsoft's latest work on the Remote Development extensions for creating a full development environment using a container, remote machine, or Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

It now offers container configuration recommendations, WSL2 Docker and Podman engines support, and new devcontainer.json variables for local and container folders.

Developers using TypeScript 3.9+ in VS Code should now find that workspace symbol search includes results from all open JavaScript and TypeScript projects by default rather than just the project of the currently active file.

The VS Code JavaScript debugger for debugging Node.js and web apps in Edge and Chrome has gained the ability to capture CPU profiles from them.

Within a new Profile button in the Call Stack view, users can pick whether the profile runs until manually stopped, for a set period of time, or until a breakpoint is reached. The profile is then saved and when opened, VS Code adds CodeLens to files that contain performance information.

Microsoft has also made some changes to the behavior when using the mouse wheel to scroll over multiple editor tabs. Currently this action doesn't let users switch tabs and only reveals tabs that are out of view. A new setting lets users change the behavior to switch the active editor tab.

Finally, the VS Code team have written a Web Assembly binding for up to three times faster syntax highlighting.

