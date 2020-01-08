Microsoft boosts programming language Python's popular VS Code extension

Among 59 enhancements and bug fixes, Microsoft brings Jupyter improvements to the Python extension for Visual Studio Code and also has something Java developers.

Developer: Demand for Python skills has exploded SQL and Java feature the most in US tech job listings, but Python is catching up fast.

Microsoft has released a host of improvements and fixes for the Python extension for its popular open-source code editor, Visual Studio Code (VS Code), as well as new improvements for Java on VS Code. 

The popular Python for VS Code extension now has almost 15 million installs from Microsoft's VS Code extension marketplace, making it by far the most popular extension distributed on the site.  

Developer

This update contains 59 enhancements and bug fixes in the Python extension, most notably kernel selection in Jupyter Notebooks and performance improvements in the Jupyter Notebook editor. 

Jupyter Notebooks is a popular tool for data-science pros, allowing them to create and share code, visualizations, and other information useful in notebooks.  

Microsoft enabled Jupyter notebooks native editing in VS Code in its October release of the Python extension, allowing data scientists to manage source control, open multiple files, and use the auto code-filling feature IntelliSense.

In the January release, VS Code Python extension users can now see the current kernel that the notebook is using as well as the status of the kernel, such as whether it is idle or busy. Users can change to other Python kernels from the VS Code kernel selector. 

Microsoft also promises that this release brings performance improvements for Jupyter in VS Code in both the Notebook editor and the Interactive Window. The improvements are the result of caching previous kernels and optimizing the search for Jupyter, according to Microsoft. 

Microsoft says the initial start of the Jupyter server is faster and that subsequent starts are more than twice as fast. Users should experience a noticeably faster process for creating a new blank Jupyter notebook and when opening Jupyter Notebooks with a large file size. 

Virtual or conda environments can now be automatically activated in an already-open terminal when the Python extension loads. 

Additionally, this release has a fix for the ctags tool, so tags stored in the .vscode folder for a project are rebuilt when the Python extension loads. This can be enabled by setting 'python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnStart' to true, or rebuilt on every file save by setting 'python.workspaceSymbols.rebuildOnFileSave' to true.

The Visual Studio Code editor itself received a January 2020 update which Microsoft reckons will "benefit Java developers a lot". 

As with Python, there are several extensions available for Java programming on Microsoft's extension marketplace. 

Xiaokai He, a senior program manager of Java on VS Code and Azure, has outlined a number of improvements for Java developers. There's a new Call Hierarchy view that shows all calls to or from a function. By clicking Peek and then Peek Call Hierarchy, users can dig up info on callers and calls. 

Microsoft has also added user interface improvements for Java in VS Code through single child folders in a compact form that's compressed into a combined tree element.

VS Code now also supports Data Breakpoint that allows for the debugger to break when a variable's value changes. 

Microsoft has updated its Java Test Runner extension with a new Test Explorer feature that shows the test status and test results directly. 

kernel-selection1.gif

VS Code Python extension users can now see the current kernel and its status and can change to other Python kernels from the VS Code kernel selector.  

 Image: Microsoft

More on Python and programming languages

  • Programming language of 2019? Python beaten by trusty old C  
  • Programming language Python's popular extension for Visual Studio Code revamped  
  • Programming language Python 2.7 code is now frozen: Last release coming in April  
  • Netflix: Our Metaflow Python library for faster data science is now open source  
  • Microsoft: We're creating a new Rust-like programming language for secure coding  
  • Tech jobs: Python programming language and AWS skills demand has exploded  
  • Programming language Python 2's end looms, so why will many miss the deadline? 
  • Google: As Go programming language turns 10, here are the big names using it
  • Python programming language creator retires, saying: 'It's been an amazing ride'
  • Programming languages: How Instagram's taming a multimillion-line Python monster
  • Salesforce: Why we ditched Python for Google's Go language in Einstein Analytics  
  • Python-inspired Nim: Version 1.0 of the programming language launches
  • Google: Take our free Kotlin programming language courses to build Android apps
  • Facebook: Microsoft's Visual Studio Code is now our default development platform
  • Microsoft: We want you to learn Python programming language for free
  • Google: Dart 2.5 programming language SDK will 'supercharge' developers
  • Raspberry Pi gets MIT's Scratch 3 programming language for Raspbian
  • Julia programming language: Users reveal what they love and hate the most about it
  • Is Julia fastest-growing new programming language? Stats chart rapid rise in 2018
  • Python vs R for data science: Professor rates programming language rivals
  • Programming languages: Python predicted to overtake C and Java in next 4 years 
  • Netflix: Python programming language is behind every film you stream
  • JPMorgan's Athena has 35 million lines of Python code, and won't be updated to Python 3 in time TechRepublic
  • Mozilla's radical open-source move helped rewrite rules of tech CNET

    • Related Topics:

    Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer

    More from Liam Tung

    Related Stories

      • 1 of 3