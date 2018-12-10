MicroStrategy appoints new Brazil head

Celso Oliveira has been appointed as the new country manager for enterprise business intelligence (BI) application software vendor MicroStrategy.

The executive joins the firm from Quest Software, where he led a team of 30 professionals and was accountable for sales across four business units. Prior to Quest he held senior roles at Microsoft, Oracle, Siebel and SAP.

MicroStrategy, which provides BI tools as well as mobile software and cloud-based services, has Latin America for over two decades, with operations in Argentina and Mexico as well as Brazil.

Amaury Gallisa, Latin America Vice President at MicroStrategy, said in a statement that the current moment is "clearly a turning point in the business intelligence and analytics market."

With the new version of the company's platform, which will be available early next year, Gallisa says MicroStrategy strategy is to "create the infrastructure needed to make users increasingly data-driven" while incorporating technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, smart recommendations, natural language and voice into client's daily operations.