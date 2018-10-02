Mobile downloads tiny against fixed line in final ABS Internet Activity report

(Image: ABS)

While the number of Australian subscribers on both broadband and mobile connections rises steadily by single digits, the amount of data downloaded continues to increase by an order of magnitude more.

In its final Internet Activity report before the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) takes over, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said data downloaded over mobile handsets had increased from 175 petabytes in the three months to June 2017 to 247 petabytes in the three months to June 2018, a 41 percent rise.

Across the same period of time, data on fixed-line broadband grew by 28 percent to 3.7 exabytes by June 2018. This means mobile handset data accounts for a mere 6.6 percent of that used by fixed line.

In April 2015, mobile handset data made up 4 percent of total data downloaded.

Meanwhile, data over wireless connections -- which includes satellite, fixed-wireless, mobile dongles, and tablet SIM cards -- grew by 48 percent to 123 petabytes as of June 2018.

The ABS also called out the shifting makeup of Australian broadband technology, with a million DSL users disappearing in the year to June 2018, and fibre seeing an extra 1.5 million users to 3.6 million. Mobile wireless saw an extra 450,000 connections, while hybrid fibre-coaxial cable connections dropped by 73,000 over the same time period.

Overall, almost 1 million more broadband connections where added across the nation, growing by 3.6 percent to 14.7 million in total.

For mobile handsets, the number of subscribers grew by 1.1 percent to 27 million.

The ABS Internet Activity report was previously run twice a year, and covers internet subscribers as at the end of June and December, capturing a snapshot of the download activity in the three months from April to June, and again from October to December.

In October 2016, the ABS said it was looking at chopping some of its lower-priority reports to see if others could take over due to the agency suffering under funding cuts.

The ACCC is hardly a neophyte in terms of collecting internet-related data. The commission already produces its NBN speed-monitoring report, as well as its NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report.

Related Coverage

ABS seeks vendor to deliver 2021 Census in the cloud

After the confluence of failure that was the 2016 Census at the hands of IBM, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has again turned to the market to help it deliver the next one 'successfully'.

How the ABS prepared for the same-sex marriage survey using the public cloud

Given a go-live date from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of around four weeks, the Australian Bureau of Statistics turned to AWS to run the online and call centre components of the same-sex marriage survey in the public cloud.

NBN upgrades transit network to 19.2Tbps per fibre link

The upgraded capacity on NBN's backbone fibre-optic transit network will initially be available in Sydney before being switched on across the nation.

Telstra drops FY19 guidance by AU$300m due to NBN Corporate Plan

Telstra's FY19 total income will be AU$300 million lower than previously forecast, while EBITDA will be AU$100 million lower and net one-off NBN receipts AU$200 million lower due to NBN's Corporate Plan.

NBN to take FttC to MDUs

By supplying eight- and 16-port DPUs, NBN will be able to extend its fibre-to-the-curb network to multi-dwelling units, NetComm Wireless has announced.