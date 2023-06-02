Motorola Razr Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable should you buy?

June Wan and Jason Hiner/ZDNET

If the foldable phone market was a school cafeteria, Samsung -- and only Samsung -- would be sitting at the cool kids' table. Oh, and there also wouldn't be any other students in the room. Because over the past four years, the Korean giant has had a firm grasp at what is marketed every year as the next big thing in mobile: handsets that can bend, flip, and fold from one form factor to another.

Also: Motorola Razr hands-on: Step aside Samsung, the new Gen-Z flip phone is here

That's what makes new entrants like Motorola's Razr and Razr Plus so intriguing. Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series, Motorola has gone with the clamshell approach to foldables, prioritizing portability and ease of use over high performance and endurance. And while the two Razr models remain to be tested, one thing is certain: Samsung finally has competition.

If you're cross-shopping between the new Razrs and Samsung's foldable, you've come to the right place. Below, I've broken down the key reasons to buy one model over the other. And, trust me, it's not as lopsided as you'd expect.

Specifications

Motorola Razr Plus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display 6.9-inch POLED with 165Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz Weight 184.5g 187g Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM/Storage 8GB with 256GB 8GB with 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 3,800mAh with 30W charging and 5W wireless 3,700mAh with 30W charging and 10W wireless Camera 12MP wide, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front

12MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front

Durability IP52 IPX8 Price $999

Starting at $999

You should buy the Motorola Razr Plus if...



June Wan/ZDNET

1. You want a more functional external display

A 3.6-inch display is larger than a 1.9-inch display; the math checks out! For as long as I could remember, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip model has faced the issue of having too small of an external screen. So, instead of feeling like a smaller phone display, the cover screen was akin to that of a smartwatch.

Also: Flip phones to digital cameras, Gen Z's love of retro gadgets is smarter than you realize

With the Motorola Razr Plus, the company has not embedded a larger panel on the front but it refreshes at 144Hz, nearing the visual quality of the unfolded display beneath it. Motorola put some thought into the software of the external display, too, letting users personalize their own "panels" of widgets, apps, and games.

And if you want to quickly respond to a text message or email, you can do that comfortably without needing to unfold the Razr.

2. Media consumption is a primary use case

If you enjoy watching movies and shows, mindlessly scrolling through social media, or both, then the Motorola Razr Plus is the better medium of the two. Besides having a better exterior display, the interior 6.9-inch panel is also larger than Samsung's 6.7-inch. And for smoother graphics, the display refreshes at 165Hz, versus the Z Flip's 120Hz.

The Motorola Razr Plus is available in Viva Magenta (left), Glacier Blue (middle), and Infinite Black (right). June Wan/ZDNET

3. A less-slippery phone is preferred

No one ever says they want their phone to slip out of their hands, right? Whether it's a glossy backing or frosted glass, a case is the first thing I reach out for after unboxing a new phone. That held true with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, which felt like a bar of soap when used uncovered.

Fortunately, the Motorola Razr Plus comes in what can only be considered the company's premier color at this point, Viva Magenta. It's the same hue that won Pantone's Color of the Year and has slowly but surely made its way across Motorola's other mobile devices. Besides the blend of red and pink, the Viva Magenta finish comes in vegan leather material, making the Razr Plus very comfortable to hold.

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 if...

June Wan/ZDNET

1. You're all about deals, savings, and discounts

With consumer electronics, two things are usually certain with time: software patches and discounts. Since release, Samsung has not only been able to refine and apply any necessary bug fixes to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but the model has also dropped in price as demand has declined post-launch.

Also: The Galaxy Z Flip 4 solves these two big problems for me

As a result, you can buy find a Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the market for as low as $500 right now, $500 less than its retail price and what Moto is charging for the Razr Plus ($999). Not to mention, the Galaxy Z Flip is available in more major carrier stores, including Verizon, so discounts via installment plans are easier to come by.

2. You're concerned with the durability of foldables

Foldables have come a long way since they first hit the market, and the advancements in durability are in large part credited to Samsung. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the flexible glass display can be folded up to 200,000 times, and the gadget is treated with an IPX8 rating. That means you can use the phone in the rain and shower and literally submerge it in over one meter of water.

By comparison, the Motorola Razr Plus only has an IP52 rating, meaning it can sustain "direct sprays of water up to 15 degrees from the vertical", according to Rainford Solutions.

3. The Bespoke line speaks to you

Viva Magenta is hard to top, but if you'd like to customize your flippable down to the color of the hinge, then Samsung will give you that freedom with its Bespoke program for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You don't have to pay extra to personalize the colors of the front and back panels and hinge of the phone, but like most custom-made orders, an extra week or two of processing time is required.

Alternatives to consider

BEST FOLDABLE ALTERNATIVE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable phone you can buy right now, though its phone-to-table form factor requires some learning. View at Amazon

BEST MOTOROLA ALTERNATIVE Motorola Edge Plus It's not flippable, but the Motorola Edge Plus offers the best of the company's software experience with a smooth 165Hz display. View at Motorola

BEST COMPACT ALTERNATIVE Samsung Galaxy S23 If you want a compact Samsung phone but are not ready to jump on the foldable bandwagon, the Galaxy S23 is your best option. View at Amazon