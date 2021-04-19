Best foldable phone in 2021: Samsung leads the pack

Decades ago when mobile phones started appearing in the hands of average consumers, a dominant form factor was the flip phone. It was handy to close your phone to end a call and also shut the display to protect the screen when you threw your phone in your pocket or bag. We've seen technology advance so far that devices we used to see in science fiction movies are now available for everyday use by all consumers.

Foldable displays are an engineering marvel and while Royole was first out of the gate with the FlexPai in late 2018, Samsung has been the dominant player in foldable phones. LG demonstrated its foldable display technology, but with its recent exit from the smartphone sector, we can only imagine what might have been. TCL recently showed its foldable and rollable device, which looks to be a productivity workhorse of the future.

While the future looks flexible and use cases for foldable phones are still being developed, let's look at the best foldable phones that are available now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The best is close to perfect (Image: CNET) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus | Main Display: 7.6-inches, 2208x1768 pixels | Cover Display: 6.2-inches, 720x1680 pixels | RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB | Cameras: Three rear 12MP, 10MP front, 10MP selfie | Battery: 4,500mAh | Price: $1,599.99 Samsung conducted market research and performed surveys after last year's Galaxy Fold release. It found that 34% of Fold users were using two apps at once compared to just 4% doing so with other typical smartphones. Fold users increased their video consumption by 71% compared to usage on their previous phones. This level of multitasking and video consumption shows that people were using the Fold in a manner similar to tablet users. The Z Fold 2 is the best foldable currently available today, and we have seen software updates since its release that have improved usability for split-screen and foldable views. Samsung refined the engineering with this model and there is nothing really lacking in this device. Pros: Stunning achievement in engineering

High-quality materials, fit, and finish

5G and excellent RF performance

Optimized cover and inside displays

Improved software for multitasking Cons: No dust/water resistance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Fold to make it more pocketable (Image: CNET) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus | Main Display: 6.7-inches, 1080x2636 pixels | Cover Display: 1.1-inches, 112x300 pixels | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB | Cameras: Two rear 12MP, 10MP selfie | Battery: 3,300mAh | Price: $1,199.99 Samsung also offers a cool foldable in a clamshell form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This phone is designed to be your pocketable companion that then opens up into a large display smartphone. The focus is clearly on providing a small phone that can be big when you need to use it, but its effectiveness for productivity is a bit questionable. The Z Flip 5G improves on the original Z Flip with 5G radio support and slight improvements to the hinge mechanism. It is a very well-constructed device, but the battery life won't get you through a day. Pros: High-quality materials, fit, and finish

5G and excellent RF performance

Folds into a pocketable form factor Cons: No dust/water resistance

Expensive

Royole FlexPai 2 World's first foldable brand launches a successor (Image: CNET/Royole/YouTube) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 | Main Display: 7.8-inches, 1920x1440 pixels | Cover Display: 6.2-inches, 720x1680 pixels | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB | Cameras: 64MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and 32MP selfie | Battery: 4,450mAh | Price: $1710 (approximate) Royole launched the world's first available foldable display phone in late 2018 as the Royole FlexPai. In late 2020, the FlexPai 2 was revealed. Royole took the opposite approach as Samsung with the foldable display on the outside so the viewable area is always exposed. Unfortunately, it is only available in China, so we cannot test or purchase the phone. The Royole FlexPai 2 may not be considered much of a smartphone with its large size and is really more of a foldable tablet. The four cameras are arranged along the left side in the bezel area so the viewfinder appears on the back of the device when pointing the cameras at your subject. Royole has a split-screen system, similar to Samsung's Fold 2 approach so productivity can be optimized with the big screen. Pros: Big display

Capable triple camera system

Software for multi-app usage

Cons: No dust/water resistance

Our process

Given that foldable display technology is still fairly new, there are not many options available for foldable phones. We tested the second two Samsung Galaxy Fold models, the first generation Galaxy Z Flip, and the first-generation Motorola Razr. In addition to including these models in our list, we included the second-generation Z Flip 5G and second-generation Royole FlexPai 2.

As foldable display technology continues to evolve over the years, we will consider the design, durability, software capabilities, and more in our process to consider phones for this best list.

How to choose

As shown in the list above, a couple of foldable phones offer a phone and mini-tablet experience while the others offer a big phone/small phone experience. The first decision you must make is what else do you want, in addition to a standard phone form factor.

The choices are fairly straightforward after deciding what your primary desire is for a foldable phone. Samsung's models are second or third generation so are very refined and trusted options. Given the high price of foldable phones, I highly recommend a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip 5G.

Also worth considering

