Mozilla shuts down VR browser Firefox Reality, but its source code will live on

After a four-year run, Mozilla has announced it will shut down the Firefox Reality Brower that was built for use in virtual reality environments.

The open-source browser allowed users to access the web through standalone virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, and was available in the Viveport, Oculus, and Daydream app stores.

When on the browser, users could visit standard URLs, perform searches, and ultimately move between 2D websites and immersive web experiences.

Mozilla explained its decision to close down Firefox Reality was rooted in plans to place that technology into other communities and organisations so it can "continue to grow and contribute to the web like WebAssembly, Rust, and Servo".

As part of that decision, Mozilla said Firefox Reality's source code would continue to be used in Igalia's upcoming VR browser Wolvic, which it would use as its base.

"Today, we're delighted to announce that the Firefox Reality browser technology will continue under Igalia where they will uphold the same principles we started when we created Firefox Reality -- an open source browser that respects your privacy," Mozilla said.

Wolvic will be available next week for AOSP-based, stand-alone XR systems, and HarmonyOS tethered systems such as Oculus, Huawei VR Glass, Vive, Pico, and Lynx.

The version of Wolvic that will be available next week will still be in "beta", however, as Igalia will still be transitioning some of the features provided by Mozilla.

The Firefox Reality Browser is still available in VR app stores, but it will be removed from those stores in the coming weeks.

