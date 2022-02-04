My favorite mobile accessory just got better

I have a lot of mobile accessories, and it can be quite tough to pick what is my favorite. But lately I've grown to love my in-car charger above all else.

Why?

Because it can charge all the things! And without power, all my fancy toys and gadgets are just paperweights (and I don't have a lot of paper to weigh down these days).

Recently I switched to the LinkOn 130W USB-C car charger. It features twin USB-C ports, one capable of 100W output, and the other good for 30W.

And the great thing is that I can use both ports simultaneously.

I previously had a 112W version of this car charger, and that featured one 90W USB-C port, and a max 22.5W USB-A port.

That was cool.

The new 130W version is even better.

I like having a 100W USB-C charger in the car because it allows me to charge up my MacBook Pro (yeah, I know, the newer ones can take charging power, but they still charge up, albeit at a slower pace, on 100W) as well as other stuff like iPhone, AirPods, drones and cameras while I'm on the move.

I also use it to charge up power banks for when I'm not in the car.

As car chargers go, the LinkOn 130W unit is very good.

LinkOn 130W USB-C car charger Tech specs: USB-C1 port supports USB Power Delivery (PD3.0) (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A – 100W Max) and PPS (3.3V-11V/4.05A Max 45W; 3.3V-21V/3A Max 63W)

USB-C2 port supports PD3.0 (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A, 15V/2A – 30W Max) and PPS (3.3V-11V/3A Max 30W; 3.3V-16V/2A Max 32W)

It's robust, well-built, outputs what it says on the tin it's capable of outputting, and, best of all, doesn't get blazing hot (which was a downside I was expecting but pleasantly surprised to find wasn't the case).

It also looks great, made of what looks like ABS plastic and carbon fiber.

Priced at $50, it's not cheap, but it's very well made and has been highly reliable. In fact, after testing a lot of different car chargers, this was the best by a long shot.

I especially like the fact that I can use both ports at once, and the charger doesn't become so hot that I'm worried about it bursting into flames in my car while I'm motoring along.

The only downside I can see is that it might not fit into all 12V car outlets because it's a bit on the bit side. That said, I've tried it in a number of vehicles and not had a problem.

Great bit of kit for the road warrior. Highly recommended!