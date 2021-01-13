Need to rent a cloud-based M1 Mac mini?

Need access to an Apple Silicon M1-powered Mac mini but don't want to buy one? Or maybe you want access to unlimited usage of 1 Gbps worth of bandwidth.

Now you can.

Mac server experts MacStadium are now offering M1 Apple Silicon Mac mini hardware for rent, with prices starting at $109 a month.

For that money you get a Mac mini with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an unlimited usage 1 Gbps bandwidth plan with no access restrictions.

A bump up to 16GB of RAM take the price up to $129 a month, and if you want 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, that will be $149 per month.

You get the choice of three data center locations (two in North America, one in Ireland), and you can also add public IP addresses, and backup storage and so on if you wish.

And if you are in a rush, don't worry, because you get instant activation, so you can get to work straight away.