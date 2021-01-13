WhatsApp vs. Signal vs. Telegram vs. Facebook: What data do they have about you?

Over the past week or so we've seen a lot of chatter about people shifting their messaging platform from WhatsApp to Signal as a result of fallout from a change to its privacy policy. People were concerned that WhatsApp was going to start funneling data to its parent company Facebook.
There's been subsequent clarification, but the damage has been done.
But what data do these apps have about you? That seems like a good place to start when comparing services.
And fortunately, Apple has made this easier for us by requiring that companies publish their privacy policies and come clean about what they do with your data.
So, let's take a look at what information this gives us on WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram. And for a bit of perspective, let's also look at Facebook.
Data linked to you - The following data may be collected and linked to your identity:
Developer's Advertising or Marketing
Identifiers
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Advertising Data
Analytics
Purchases
- Purchase History
Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Phone Number
User Content
- Other User Content
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Product Personalization
User Content
- Other User Content
App Functionality
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Payment Info
Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Email Address
- Phone Number
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Purposes
Contact Info
- Phone Number
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
Signal
Data not linked to you: The following data, which may be collected but is not linked to your identity, may be used for the following purposes:
App Functionality
Contact Info
- Phone Number
Telegram
Data linked to you - The following data may be collected and linked to your identity:
App Functionality
Contact Info
- Name
- Phone Number
Contacts
- Contacts
Identifiers
- User ID
Data used to track you - The following data may be used to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies:
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Data linked to you - The following data may be collected and linked to your identity:
Third-Party Advertising
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Developer's Advertising or Marketing
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Analytics
Health & Fitness
- Health
- Fitness
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Payment Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Audio Data
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Product Personalization
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
App Functionality
Health & Fitness
- Health
- Fitness
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Payment Info
- Credit Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Emails or Text Messages
- Photos or Videos
- Audio Data
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Sensitive Info
- Sensitive Info
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
Other Purposes
Purchases
- Purchase History
Financial Info
- Other Financial Info
Location
- Precise Location
- Coarse Location
Contact Info
- Physical Address
- Email Address
- Name
- Phone Number
- Other User Contact Info
Contacts
- Contacts
User Content
- Photos or Videos
- Gameplay Content
- Customer Support
- Other User Content
Search History
- Search History
Browsing History
- Browsing History
Identifiers
- User ID
- Device ID
Usage Data
- Product Interaction
- Advertising Data
- Other Usage Data
Diagnostics
- Crash Data
- Performance Data
- Other Diagnostic Data
Other Data
- Other Data Types
