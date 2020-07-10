Netgear Orbi RBK752 delivers Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh for under $500

Netgear expands its Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 offering with a new, lower-priced, Orbi RBK752 mesh system.

Designed to handle the demands being placed on Wi-Fi by video conferencing, streaming 4K/8K UHD content, and the myriad of IoT devices that litter out homes and offices, the Orbi RBK752 joins the Orbi RBK852.

Supporting internet speeds up to internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit, this mesh pack is perfect for those who want to make the most of their internet pipe without breaking the bank.

For those who have even faster internet connections, the Orbi RBK852 supports speeds up to 2.5 Gigabit.

Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Orbi RBK752 tech specs Configuration : 1 Router + 1 Satellite

: 1 Router + 1 Satellite Wi-Fi speed : WIFI 6 - AX4200 (Up to 4.2 Gbps)

: WIFI 6 - AX4200 (Up to 4.2 Gbps) Wi-Fi coverage : Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

: Up to 5,000 sq. ft. Recommended number of devices : Up to 40+

Best for internet speeds : Up to 2.0 Gbps

: Up to 2.0 Gbps Backhaul : Tri-band

: Tri-band Wired Gigabit Ethernet ports (Router + Satellites) : 6 (4 + 2)

: 6 (4 + 2) Network Security : Netgear Armor, WPA2, Guest Wi-Fi Secure Access

: Netgear Armor, WPA2, Guest Wi-Fi Secure Access Technology: Tri-Band, Smart Connect - One Wi-Fi name, Beamforming, MU-MIMO $450 at Amazon Amazon (3-pack Orbi RBK852)

"In the current environment where home networks are now constrained by every member of the household working from home, distance learning and streaming video or playing online games, this new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh system is designed to carry the heavy load of this new reality," said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for Netgear. "Providing a range of options for consumers and small businesses, Netgear boasts the largest portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 routers, range extenders, mesh Wi-Fi systems, and cable gateways in the industry. It is our aim to provide a broad range of advanced Wi-Fi solutions to address the needs of the ever-evolving consumer landscape."