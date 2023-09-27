'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Newegg's new trade-in program gives you cash for your old GPU
If you're shopping for a new graphics card, a program at Newegg can help you save a little money and take your old card off your hands.
The Newegg Trade-In Program lets users who purchase a new GPU send their old one back and receive a small credit as a refund. When purchasing a new graphics card, there's now an option to click "Check Your Trade-In Value" and enter the model of your old card and its condition. Once that's done, you'll see your offer.
A few examples on the Newegg site listed prices starting at $30 for a 4GB Radeon RX 5500 XT all the way up to $560 for a 24GB RTX 3090 Ti. (Of course, owners of the latter likely aren't looking to upgrade anytime soon.) Most graphics cards appeared to have a trade-in value of between $100 and $200. A quick check on eBay showed the Newegg value was about 50% to 60% of the resale value there. For a less valuable card, that might not mean much of a difference, but for a high-end card, that's a difference of around $300 to $400.
Naturally, there is a limit, and Newegg won't just take any old card as a trade-in. Cards older than 2018's Nvidia RTX 20 series aren't accepted.
The trade-in value isn't applied upfront when you make the purchase; rather, when you buy a new GPU, you'll get a prepaid shipping label to return your old one. You've got 14 days to swap out the cards and send the old one back. When Newegg receives it and verifies that it works, you'll get that trade-in value as a return credit to the original method of payment.
Under a few circumstances -- for example, if an original order is canceled and the old GPU has already been mailed out -- the credit will be issued as a Newegg gift card.
If a card is received by Newegg in non-working condition, it will be returned and no credit issued. Working cards are refurbished and then sold with a 30-day warranty.
Overall, this looks like a great option for gamers looking to upgrade – saving a little money and avoiding e-waste in the process. Just don't expect top dollar.