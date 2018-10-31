Nokia launches open optical networking applications

Nokia has announced open applications across its new WaveSuite optical networking solution to help carriers virtualise their network infrastructure, saying it will push the adoption of software-defined networking (SDN).

The WaveSuite applications -- based on high-bandwidth, cloud-reliant MEF Layer 1 standards -- span three categories: Service enablement, node automation, and network insights, which can be used in multi-vendor environments.

"WaveSuite Service Enablement applications virtualise and monetise the network infrastructure by improving customer reach," Nokia said. "The applications create a more consumable network supporting more customers and new channels to market, without a large investment in complex back-office systems."

Nokia's WaveSuite Node Automation apps then automate provisioning and record keeping to speed up the deployment of equipment, activation of services, and troubleshooting problems.

Lastly, the WaveSuite Network Insight applications provide real-time network "intelligence" via analysis, prediction, and trending tools, enabling more accurate decision making for increasing capacity as needed.

"These innovations are the result of years of working closely with our customers to address all aspects of optical networking with open applications enhancing not just operations, but opening up new services and business models," Nokia head of Optical Networks Sam Bucci said.

Chorus head of Innovation Mike Lott said the New Zealand carrier will use the WaveSuite open applications to bring down network and back-office systems investment and to "initiate new revenue streams".

Chorus had in May said it would be trialling Nokia's new optical wavelength services solution in Auckland to provide a more open access network infrastructure.

According to Nokia, the solution allows for on-demand service assurance and commissioning of optical wavelength services, which Chorus would then be able to wholesale to service providers.

"With its support for compact demarcation devices and end-customer portal access to fully instrumented service assurance dashboards and reports, we believe that solutions like this will further advance our service offer, and put more network control in the hands of our service providers," Chorus CTO Ewan Powell said at the time.

Earlier this month, Nokia and Chorus then outlined their copper broadband upgrade project across New Zealand, saying they are using VSDL2 vectoring technology to enable speeds of up to 130Mbps.

VDSL2 technology, which removes interference between multiple copper cable lines, is being used in Chorus' network outside of the government's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) and Chorus' own fibre footprint.

Nokia had last year extended its managed services agreement with Chorus for a further three years, with the agreement covering Chorus' legacy networks as well as the telco's rollout of both stages of the New Zealand government's UFB network across the country.

Under the agreement, Nokia is responsible for managing and enhancing network operations across Chorus' fixed-line network using real-time service management capabilities to reduce downtime and increase network performance.

Nokia two years ago additionally extended its contract with Chorus to update its broadband infrastructure across New Zealand by incorporating fibre-based Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology and VDSL2.

Under that contract, Nokia deployed its Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) fibre-to-the-node (FttN) access node, ISAM FX high-capacity fibre platform, and ISAM SX-16 VDSL2 micro-node. Its IP routing and optical transport tech involves use of its Service Router, Extensible Routing System (XRS) Routing Technology, Photonic Service Switch (PSS), and Service Aware Manager.

Nokia also provides end-to-end network design, integration, testing, and operation support for Chorus.

Nokia's contract extensions with New Zealand's incumbent fixed-line operator build on the original contract signed between Chorus and Alcatel-Lucent prior to Nokia's €15.6 billion acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent.

The five-year managed services contract between the two was announced back in October 2015, with Alcatel-Lucent to originally monitor and analyse Chorus' fibre and copper networks.

Nokia's presence in New Zealand telecommunications has also seen it upgrade Spark's mobile and fixed networks, test narrowband-Internet of Things (IoT) with Vodafone NZ, and work on 5G demos with Vodafone NZ.

Earlier this year, Nokia additionally signed on with New Zealand telecommunications carrier TeamTalk to provide emergency services connected vehicles, wireless technology, private 4G, and IoT services and solutions.

