Nokia's T20 tablet is coming to the US for $250

Image: Nokia

Tablets are having a moment thanks to the pandemic. In fact, the tablet market has been growing for the first time since 2014. And with more people working from home or staying home more often, the use of tablets for work and play is something Nokia expects to continue growing.

ZDNet Recommends The best Android tablets There may not be a long list of Android tablets available, but you do have options. Read More

On Wednesday, HMD Global, Nokia's parent company, announced the Nokia T20 Tablet. It's an entry-level tablet that runs Android and starts at $250.

There's a lot to like about the T20 beyond its price tag. It has a 10.4-inch 2K display and a large battery that Nokia claims will power through 7 hours of video calls. Speaking of video calls, it has a front-facing 5MP camera with two microphones and stereo speakers. On the back of the mid-size tablet is an 8MP camera.

It'll ship with Android 11, but Nokia is promising two years of Android OS updates. You'll also get three years of monthly security updates. Here's a quick rundown of the tablet's internals and other notable specs.

Image: Nokia

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: T610 Octa-core processor

Memory: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

Display: 10.4-inches, 1200x2000, 400nits

Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP front.

Battery: 8,200mAh

Ports: microSD, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE

Color: Ocean Blue

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm, 470g

For those who share a tablet with a child, the T20 will have support Google Kids Space. The feature allows you to set up a kid's Google account on the tablet and then provides recommendations for books and videos. You can manage the child's account through Google Family Link. But more importantly, it keeps your apps and information -- be it for personal use or work -- away from your child.

The Nokia T20 will have only have a Wi-Fi option in the US, available starting Nov. 17 for $250. That comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.

Nokia will bring the T20 to the US on Nov. 16. It's refreshing to see another company give Android tablets a shot outside of Samsung.

What do you think about the Nokia T20? Is it a tablet you can see yourself using for work or play? Let us know in the comments below.