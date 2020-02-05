Nomad releases Moment lens compatible Rugged cases for Apple iPhone 11 and Google Pixel 4

Owners of an iPhone XS: Is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro? Apple just announced the first iPhone with a Pro name. But is it really that much better than the iPhone XS?

I'm a huge fan of Nomad cases because they offer solid drop protection with Horween leather that develops character over time. Moment lenses also help add capability and enhance creativity with smartphones.

Today, Nomad revealed its new Moment lens capable Rugged Case for the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and Pixel 4 and 4 XL devices. You can purchase one of these cases in black or brown Horween leather for $49.95. The Rugged Case has been tested to MIL-STD 810G for six feet.

Nomad sent along a sample of each for me to test out with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 that I have on hand. Over the years I have purchased a couple Moment lenses and filters so will be testing these out with the new cases and reporting my findings here in a more detailed article. One nice feature for photographers is the fittings in the bottom of the case for lanyards.

The iPhone 11 Pro Nomad Moment case has lens anchor points for the two outer cameras with an opening for the inner camera, flash, and microphone opening. The outer upper camera is a standard primary 12 megapixel camera with OIS and the camera lens below this is the 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

Since Moment lenses do not fit over the ultra-wide camera, it's a perfect opportunity to pick up a wide-angle Moment lens or even an anamorphic lens to use with your iPhone 11 Pro. Check out this article comparing the iPhone 11 ultra-wide and the Moment wide 18mm lens to see why you may still want to use a Moment lens with the iPhone 11 Pro.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL Nomad Rugged Case provides Moment anchor points over both lenses. There is no ultra-wide functionality on the Pixel 4 dual camera setup so this phone is a perfect candidate for a wide-angle Moment lens.

I just started testing out these cases and need to get out and about with my Moment lenses to check out the functionality. It's awesome to have a compelling case with a touch of leather and drop protection that can also serve to hold my Moment lenses in place. It is so much more convenient than having cases dedicated just to using Moment lenses.