In today's world, our smartphones have become an extension of our hands, and the iPhone's integration of the Apple Wallet lets users pay, present identification, and even travel without fishing a chunky wallet out of a cluttered bag. But, efficient as the Apple Wallet is, there are cards – like a word ID badge -- you can't virtually present, or stores that don't (yet) accept Apple Pay.
Luckily, MagSafe iPhone Wallets, compatible with iPhone 12 to iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, keep your cards close and secure. And unlike adhesive phone wallets, these MagSafe card holders are easy to attach and remove, so you can take advantage of wireless charging without any hassle.
Also: What is a MagSafe battery pack and which is the best for your iPhone?
While Apple's leather wallet is "Mag-nificient" -- and even includes location tracking abilities -- it's by no means the only pocket-sized wallet worth considering. For this list, I focused on MagSafe wallets that have the same, if not more, functionality as a traditional wallet without compromising its efficiency for security and even aesthetics.
Clckr features: Designed for the iPhone 12 -14 models, including Pro and Max | Multi-functional, with a foldable handle that can act as a kickstand or phone grip | 0.38 x 2.44 x 3.94 inches | Holds two cards comfortably
As someone with a bad habit leaving my apartment with only my phone in hand, the Clckr has been my saving grace the past few months. Not only is it sleek, slim, but it comes in my absolute favorite color (lavender), comfortably holding two of my most important items: my work badge and credit card.
The card holder slot keeps my cards secure, but easy to push and slide out for easy access. I only wish there was a tad more room for just one more card -- sliding in my paper thin ID is doable, but it's a squeeze.
Along with its practicality, what impresses me most about the Clckr is its multi-functionality. Without adding any extra bulk, the card holder has a foldable strip down the middle, that when clicked into place acts as a kickstand or phone grip. Thanks to the powerful 3500 G magnet, the grip makes it easy to transport my phone, while the kickstand makes for the perfect portable tripod.
To remove the Clckr, just lightly twist and pull and you'll feel the magnet tug off. I frequently remove the wallet to wirelessly charge my phone with ease -- I just need to be better about remembering to snap the wallet back onto my phone before walking away
MagSafe PopSocket wallet features: Compatible with any MagSafe compatible phone cases (iPhone 12 and later) | 2.256 inches x 3.454 inches x 0.288 inches | Doubles as a phone grip | Holds three cards
In 2018, Popsockets, thanks to their multi-functionality, had a firm grip on the smartphone market. The traditional model featured an adhesive back, which eventually meant sacrificing early phone wallet models or wireless charging. Well, PopSocket is back in the game, doing what it does best – multi-tasking.
The MagSage PopSocket wallet is only a few inches long, and allows users to add up to three cards to the pack of their phone and utilize the pop-out feature as a kickstand, DIY tripod, or grip. And while there might be less of a need to use the Popsocket as a wired headphone anchor in 2023, it's still just as fun to play with.
Popsocket advertises that the wallet holds up to three cards, but Amazon customer reviews suggest that two cards is a sweet spot, and anything else is pushing it.
It's also worth noting that the wallet is only compatible with a MagSafe case and the company also warns customers against using the popsocket to pick up and carry about the phone.
Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe features: Compatible with the iPhone 12 -14 models, including Pro and Max | European leather and fine stitch detailing | Integrates Apple's Find My tracking capabilities | Holds up to three cards | 5.04 x 3.24 x 0.59 inches
It comes as no surprise that Apple made a case specifically tailored to its MagSafe technology, and the latest version even integrates Apple's Find My NFC tracking feature. According to ZDNET's Jason Cipriani, it looks "identical to the original version" with quality leather and fine stitching and magnetically snaps on the same way.
Cipriani also warns that the leather doesn't have much room to expand, so there's no room for a fourth card. "You'll end up stuck in a checkout line trying to get your debit card out for far too long," he says.
Read the review: iPhone's Find My-enabled MagSafe Wallet: 4 things you need to know before you buy
The tracking features of the MagSafe wallet function the same way as other Find My associated devices, such as an NFC AirTag. That is, you'll see the general location of your wallet rather than the specific store you left it in. But perhaps the most helpful tracking feature is the ability to contact the owner of a lost MagSafe wallet.
When you try to attach someone else's wallet to your phone, you'll see their contact information displayed on your phone. This feature allows you to be a good Samaritan, helping someone to reunite with their belongings.
Pelican magnetic wallet & card holder features: Strong Magnet that can hold up to 3X phone's weight | IPX4 water resistance | Holds up to 4 cards and cash | Two carrying compartments | Secure, snap on closure | 3.97 x 2.79 x 0.47 inches
The above options make great card holders, but what if you want easy access to cash? Rather than featuring a pocket design, the Pelican swings open on hinges -- like that of a door -- to reveal two grip-secured compartments: one optimal for cards and the other for cash. Upon closing the case's "door," a snap-on closure secures both compartments.
The only downside to the clasp is that it's almost too secure; I feel like I have to pry it open to get my cards out. I've even broken a nail in the process. Although, the security does give me peace of mind, especially when I'm standing on a packed subway or frantically pushing through city crowds.
From my experience, the Pelican's magnet is one of the strongest on any MagSafe accessory I've tried. This also adds to the wallet's overall security, knowing that not only will my cards keep from spilling out upon impact, but that the magnet is likely to stick its ground instead of ending up lost on the ground.
I will say that the Pelican does sacrifice sleekness for security as it's the bulkiest of all the options on the list. However, it still fits comfortably in my back pocket -- it's just a tad more noticeable.
ESR HaloLock wallet features: Vegan leather | Doubles as a kickstand | Could be used as a phone grip | Metallic mesh lining to protect cards from demagnetization | 4.13 x 2.6 x 0.3 inches
If you're not completely ready to ditch your flip and fold wallet, the ESR HaloLock wallet is a traditional take on what's becoming a modern classic. Made with vegan leather and metallic mesh lining, the ESR HaloLock looks like you stuck a high-end wallet to the back of your phone. On the front fold, there's a slot for one card, giving easy access to your most important card.
When you flip the wallet open, there's two more slots -- one of which has a clear window, optimal for quickly showing your ID. The ESR HaloLock also doubles as a kickstand, adjusting to any angle from 15-10 degrees.
Receiving a 4.6/5 Amazon customer rating, most reviewers seem happy with the wallet's functionality, durability, and lack of flopping around. The main complaint, however, seems to be the added bulk the wallet adds, keeping the thickness along with the functionality of a traditional wallet. Customers also express that the magnet could be stronger, especially when transferring it to and from your pocket
If you want the best MagSafe wallet that is durable, holds important cards, is both a phone grip and a kickstand, then the Clckr is a sure pick. However, if you're looking for something more traditional, you may want to consider the ESR HaloLock wallet. The table below further breaks down the different features you'll want to consider before purchasing.
MagSafe wallet
Price
Dimensions
Max # of cards it can hold
Other features
Clckr MagSafe phone holder and wallet
$40
0.38 x 2.44 x 3.94 inches
2
Phone grip, kickstand, makeshift tripod
Popwallet+
$40
2.256 x 3.454 x 0.288 inches
3
Phone grip, kickstand
Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
$60
5.04 x 3.24 x 0.59 inches
3
Apple's Find My NFC tracking integration
Pelican magnetic wallet & card holder
$40
3.97 x 2.79 x 0.47 inches
4 and cash
Clasp that keeps content secure
ESR HaloLock wallet
$30
4.13 x 2.6 x 0.3 inches
3
Kickstand
MagSafe wallets are a great option for people who use their phone as their primary accessory and companion. Some MagSafe wallets also double or triple as a kickstand or phone grip, potentially converting your phone into the ultimate multi-tasking tool.
The wallets on this list took all those factors, along with budget and use case, into consideration. Based on those factors, here's a table to help you decide which MagSafe wallet is the best fit for you.
Choose this MagSafe wallet…
If you…
Clckr MagSafe phone holder and wallet
Want a versatile, secure MagSafe wallet that fits up to two of your most important cards. Also functioning as a kickstand, phone grip, and DIY tripod, this is a great option for multitaskers.
Popwallet+
Don't want to decide between adding a Popsocket or wallet to adorn the back of your phone. If you're clumsy, the Popsocket also makes for a great phone grip.
Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Want to keep track of your wallet. Apple integrates its Find My technology into this sleek, high quality leather wallet.
Pelican magnetic wallet & card holder
Want to keep your cards and cash secure. With a secure clasp and two dedicated grip-enclosed compartments, the Pelican can hold cash and up to four cards in place.
ESR HaloLock wallet
Want a more traditional looking wallet that doubles as a kickstand. The ESR HaloLock wallet flips out like a regular wallet, makes it easy to flash your ID, and has a magnetic lining to keep your cards from demagnetizing.
As a MagSafe wallet user myself, I chose these wallets with my hands-on experience in mind, looked at other ZDNET reviewer's opinions, and did a deep dive on Amazon's customer reviews section. During that testing in research, I found the following patterns that contributed to the wallets I included on this list.
Practicality: These wallets all contribute to efficiency, holding at least two of your most important cards for easy access without adding too much weight or bulk to your phone.
Versatility: I chose MagSafe wallets that may not fit every single card you have, but add extra functionality for what they lack in real estate.
Durability: When considering any wallet, you want it to hold up. And at $40-$60, these MagSafe wallets don't come cheaply. After either using the product myself, looking thoroughly at other ZDNET reviews, and considering real customer reviews, I intentionally chose wallets that last.
The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro are all MagSafe compatible. Unfortunately, the iPhone 12 and 13 Mini models don't feature MagSafe, and therefore can not be used with these cases.
iPhone 12- iPhone 14 models (minus the Mini), iPhone features MagSafe technology. If you're not sure what type of iPhone you have, go to Settings > General > About, and you'll see what model your phone is.
Most MagSafe wallets require you first have a MagSafe phone case, which also helps to protect your phone in general. You can find MagSafe phone cases at Apple, or other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
No. MagSafe wallets feature a protective lining that won't demagnetize your credit cards. However, they could deactivate your hotel key cards. Luckily, most hotels now have associated apps and you can virtually access your key.
There are plenty of other options on the market for MagSafe wallets. However, not all of them are quality products. Here are a few other trustworthy options to check out:
Like the Clckr, this Moft wallet holds two cards and doubles as a kickstand at a slightly lower price point.
At $20, holding up to two cards, and made with vegan leather, the Spigen is a solid MagSafe wallet option if you're looking not to swipe your card on an expensive card holder.
Cyrill has great options for people who value efficiency and a minimalist aesthetic. This case holds up to two cards, has a strap for extra security, and is made from vegan leather.