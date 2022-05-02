Notion review: Why (and how) I rely on this powerful productivity tool

Notion is a cloud-based application that's actually quite a challenge to describe. So, before attempting to explain what Notion is or what it can do, I'll tell you this: I rely on it. I'm a paying customer. Notion comes with a free tier, but my wife and I each have a paying account because it's important to both business and household management.

Notion has been compared to a wide range of other applications, but it's really its own thing. It has the feel of a wiki, the organizational capability of a database, and the note-taking and data archiving ability of a networked notepad. Once you understand it, it's easy to set up, but people sometimes have a bit of a challenge getting their arms around the thing.

In our case, my wife often outlines the problem she wants to solve, and I set up a Notion page to manage it. Page setup is usually a ten or fifteen-minute thing. Although Notion does have an API, it doesn't have an integral scripting language. You're mostly just choosing from the many design and data management elements Notion offers and arranging them on a page.

Probably one of the easiest ways for you to understand Notion is for me to show you some examples of how I use it. I use it for tracking everything, including sensitive personal data and confidential work data. As such, when I do show you screenshots, I'm going to have to blur out a lot. You'll get the idea, but private information must remain private.

Keep in mind that these examples are about how I use Notion. One of the biggest benefits to Notion is that you can sculpt it to your unique needs. Another benefit is that you can always tweak and update your implementations so it grows as you do. So my uses have been sculpted into my workflow. Yours, of course, will fit what you need to do every day.

Review product tracker

I can't recall if this was the first project I set up, but it's certainly one of the first. As a tech columnist and product reviewer, I get an enormous flow of review products that show up to be reviewed. I needed to keep track of the products and status of their reviews. To manage this, I started with a kanban board, or what Notion calls the board view. If you think this looks a lot like Trello, you're not wrong. Notion has a full Trello-like implementation as just one of its tools.

My four columns are:

Ready to Write/Edit : This contains products that I've already tested, vetted, and researched and are next in line to be written up.

: This contains products that I've already tested, vetted, and researched and are next in line to be written up. David Review Items : This contains the overall master list of review products.

: This contains the overall master list of review products. Desktop Fabrication : This is a big area that contains products like 3D printers, CNCs, laser cutters, and related tools.

: This is a big area that contains products like 3D printers, CNCs, laser cutters, and related tools. Guides: This is where I combine products on a specific theme.

The tabs across the top are In House, To Arrive, On Hold, Posted, All Items, and Cancelled. They're quite powerful because I can assign a given review to any one of these categories (which I created when I set up my board) and can see the product's status and where the product is in the review cycle.

Any one of the product entry blocks can have as many custom fields as you want. I chose a set that helps with review management:

I also use a similar kanban table to track bug reports for the software products I produce:

As you can see, I've set certain tags to specify the product associated with each bug, the urgency level of each bug, as well as the overall category.

Project wiki

Let's switch over to the page where I organize most of my coding information and notes about each project I'm coding. Here's an overview of it. Notice that there are expand/collapse arrows under most of the sections.

You can cram a ton of information under one of those drop-downs. Here's a list of coding resources. Note that I chose to organize this information in three columns:

At the top of the page are some links to more in-depth notes. You can also use Notion as a note-taking system, as I've done here:

I have a similar style page for all the 3D printers I work with. There's a main 3D printing page, then sub-pages with details, tables, images, and more.

For example, here's part of a page with print settings and G-code (the code that tells the 3D printer how to print):

The graphics and code from that set of notes wound up in my Creality Sermoon D1 article and video.

Project management database

Another powerful data structure is the table. I use one to track all my assigned projects at ZDNet.

One of the most powerful features of Notion is the way it lets you filter data into different views. The above view shows my currently-assigned projects. But I could choose to filter based on a wide range of criteria and build custom tables out of that filtering.

You can even cross-reference tables. For example, I have a set of tables that tracks overall expenses for all the cloud services we use. One table summarizes all the expenses for each category, while another table contains all the detailed information, which can then be sliced up as needed when doing cost management.

When my firm got involved in an international acquisition last year, I put together a massive table that tracked all the moving parts, had detailed notes in the various fields, and allowed us to manage the transition across continents. That was all managed in Notion.

Lab notes

I'll give you one more example before talking more about Notion in general. I wish I had started this section years ago because it's so helpful. Lab Notes is arranged as a gallery. It consists of a set of pages related to many different projects my wife and I are working on.

Each note captures different information. Some just contain dimensions. Some contain detailed instructions for repeating a project. Some are filled with photos and images, while others just have links. The point is if we're involved in a project and want to remember the details, this is an organized place to put it. And because there are fields here as well, we can easily select those projects that are related to the Fab Lab or those related to my wife's projects, or those related to gear configuration and management.

Note the project in the lower-left corner above. That became my first big CNC project, which I showed you last month.

The notion of Notion

If you keep in mind that every field in a database can open up to a wiki page or an entire semi-structured "app" and that the same is true of every bullet in every list, you begin to become one with the notion of Notion.

Notion is a "slash" application. It's a wiki-slash-database. It's a note tracker-slash-kanban manager-slash-outliner. It's a gallery-slash-document archive. It's a to-do manager-slash-sales tracker. It's ideal when you're mixing information concepts.

If all you need is a single pinpoint application, Notion can be cumbersome. But as soon as you want to mix multiple things together and link them through one or more dashboards, Notion begins to take form.

Also, before I go on, I should mention that Notion does have some wind in its sails. In its last funding round, Notion raised $275 million and has about $340 million in total investment. Its last funding round, from last fall, valued the company at $10 billion. So the services hosting your data are unlikely to be turned off anytime soon.

Ten things I like about Notion

Here are ten things I really like about Notion in no particular order.

You can structure data on a page very easily. Just drag something to the right to create multiple columns. This allows you to structure your information to be visually clear and crisp. You can drop custom graphics at the top of each page with a very easy-to-use link to Unsplash. This gives each page its own personality. You can mix data types on one page. You can have an embedded database, kanban chart, collapsing outline, and full embedded PDFs all on one page. You can hide a ton of information under collapsing arrows, so you can slowly expand out to see everything. Headings can collapse, and you can put all that column structure under the collapsing arrows. You can easily modify the structure of a very populated page as you progress. I've reworked my main Seamless Donations project page five or six times as the project has progressed. You can drop in bookmarks, and YouTube videos and they (mostly) show up attractively on your page. It's not expensive. There's a very generous free tier, and the pro tier is just $48/year. It provides structure, but not too much structure. It's flexible enough to allow you to arrange things in ways that make sense to you. Building new apps and prototyping new organizational tools takes minutes. Tables are easy to use but deceptively powerful. Really powerful.

I should also add that there is a wealth of information on using Notion out there. Notion itself does a great job with video training, and there are tons of helpful YouTube videos as well. It also comes with a bunch of moderately useful templates you can copy and customize, so you don't have to start from scratch.

Five things I don't like about Notion

This is hard. Overall, I've found Notion to be a powerful tool. That's said, there are a few things I'm not thrilled with:

Sharing is available but not particularly intuitive. There are team versions, and even the free version allows multiple users, but if all you want to do is mix in a page from another account into your favorites, you can't. Highlight colors in dark mode are a bit too dark for my taste. Notion's concept of workspace vs page vs user is a bit convoluted. The company provides great video training, but some of it is weighed down by the assumption the viewer already knows The Notion Way. Writing -- just pure writing, like writing an article -- is a bit clunky. Since every paragraph can become a Notion object, Notion tends to get in your way if you're writing something long. Tables and databases have some calculations, but there could be more. Also, there's a total absence of any charting.

Also, there's this: The company clearly owns notion.com, but when you enter it into the browser, you're sent to notion.so. The problem is, dot-s-o is Somalia, which is listed by the US Department of State as "Do Not Travel" due to "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, health issues, kidnapping, and piracy."

Granted, dot-s-o is being used merely as a vanity top-level domain. Even so, the Somalia connection, no matter how limited, could be a tough sell when you're trying to convince an organization to trust Notion with your data.

In reality, you don't need to worry. The fact is, Notion is located in San Francisco, and all its data is on AWS, but the optics of the dot-s-o association could still be problematic. I reached out to the company on this issue and will update this article if there's a response.

Bottom line

I'm at more than 2,200 words, and I've just scratched the surface of this tool. I didn't touch on any of the application integrations, the API, or how other users are using it. But that's okay. The key is deciding whether to try it out, and I can't see any reason why you shouldn't.

Here's my final thought: I rely on this tool. The company never pitched me on it or tried to convince me to write about it. I found it when looking for a better organizational dashboard. I've been using it for a little over two years. I started with the free tier and upgraded for 30-day undos and unlimited document storage. It works well enough that I don't see any compelling reason to stop using it.

Hey, here's a quick note to the folks out there in ZDNet-land who used Lotus Notes back in the day. Is it my imagination, or does it seem like Notion has some Notes DNA in it? Let me know in the comments below.

As for the rest of you, do you use Notion now? Let us know how you're using it. If you're just learning about Notion, what do you think? Do you think you're going to give it a try? Let us know in the comments below.

