NSW government to launch a cybersecurity centre in Bathurst

The New South Wales government has announced a cybersecurity vulnerability management centre will be established in Bathurst.

To be operated by Cyber Security NSW, the centre will be responsible for detecting, scanning, and managing online vulnerabilities and data across departments and agencies when operations commence in July.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the centre will provide the state government with increased awareness about online vulnerabilities.

"It will deliver a vital, sector-wide risk management capability and is critical to ensuring enhanced monitoring of at-risk government systems, as well as early identification and remediation of known vulnerabilities," he said.

"Early detection of vulnerabilities and the ability to report them to the relevant agencies and departments is essential to improving our cybersecurity."

The NSW government also added Cyber Security NSW will work with cybersecurity startup UpGuard to provide the state government with capabilities to detect and manage online vulnerabilities and data breaches.

The establishment of the centre is part of the NSW government's AU$1.6 billion Digital Restart Fund touted to make state the "digital state of the southern hemisphere".

"We are leading the country on digital transformation and this investment will cement our reputation as a world leader in technology and innovation," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Within that fund is AU$240 million to be set aside for bolstering the government's cybersecurity capability, including investments towards protecting existing systems, deploying new technologies, and increasing the cyber workforce.

"This is the biggest single cybersecurity investment in national history, and will strengthen the government's capacity to detect and respond to the fast moving cyber threat landscape," Dominello said.

"We are leading the nation on bricks and mortar infrastructure and this historic investment will positon us to develop a world leading cybersecurity industry and be a jobs hub for this critical multi-billion-dollar sector."

In April, Service NSW fell victim to a phishing attack. The email accounts of 47 Service NSW Staff members were illegally accessed, with the emails containing customer information.

Offering further detail, a spokesperson for Service NSW last week told ZDNet that an investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

"The analysis into the attack on Service NSW staff email accounts is ongoing and the specialist teams are working through complexities including ensuring the data remains secure during the review," they said.

Related Coverage

Prime Minister says Australia is under cyber attack from state-based actor

Light on detail and refusing to attribute, Scott Morrison says state-based attacks are targeting all levels of government, as well as the private sector.

NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node partners with IBM to help grow digital skills

IBM's Open Pathways in Technology platform is now available to an additional 68 NSW secondary schools.

Citizen data compromised as Service NSW falls victim to phishing attack

The attack involved the illegal accessing of 47 Service NSW staff members' email accounts.

NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node now open

Node forms part of the NSW government's wider cybersecurity industry development strategy.