NSW Cyber Security Innovation Node partners with IBM to help grow digital skills

The New South Wales Cyber Security Innovation Node (NSWCSIN) has partnered with IBM to enable 68 NSW secondary schools that are currently part of its existing Cyber-STEM workforce program to adopt IBM's Open Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) platform.

According to NSWCSIN, the partnership will give students and teachers access to online courses on topics such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and designing thinking.

"The NSWCSIN has already engaged with 68 NSW schools as part of our existing Cyber-STEM outreach," said NSWCSIN director Todd Williams.

"At a time when students are working from their homes, we plan to support the roll-out of the platform to these schools. It is a great opportunity to develop much-needed cyber skills through a purpose-built channel."

The Big Blue has previously touted P-Tech as a long-term partnership between industry, schools, and tertiary education providers that enables business to play an active role in the learning and career development of the future workforce.

P-Tech has now launched in 220 schools across 24 countries, including Australia.

NSW Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee previously acknowledged how initiatives such as P-Tech are being used to help shrink the skills gap.

"As a government we can't do it alone, so my focus will be on how do we engage industry better to actually deliver the programs -- we're not always the experts in the area and in fact, industry provides those expertise that I think is a great way to teach our students ... whether it's cybersecurity, automation, AI," he said.

"Industry, government, and the individual students need to work much closer together to deliver the skills that we need for the future."

