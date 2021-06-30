NSW to rebuild digital licence platform

The New South Wales government will be rebuilding its digital licensing platform, bringing in CGI to untangle the existing systems currently used by the state.

The agreement with the Department of Customer Service will see CGI support a "digital first approach to state licensing", using Calytera's Amanda licencing platform used internationally for broad licensing functions.

The five-year contract, CGI said, would see it deliver a "new vision for licensing" that aims to incorporate identity verification, automated approval processes, and an integrated payment engine. It said the new platform would allow licenses satisfying all approval criteria immediately issued online.

"The new solution will progressively replace the various solutions currently used in order to provide a comprehensive and unified single platform," CGI senior vice president Les Davey told ZDNet.

The new cloud-based system, Davey said, would integrate with the Service NSW MyService application and is fully integrated with the MyService platform.

An initial deployment was rolled out in early December and the development of further license types is underway, CGI said.

See also: Blockchain behind NSW digital driver licence play

"This new endeavour with CGI and Calytera is a great first step in revitalising our licensing system in NSW and supports our vision to bring a digital-first approach to our customer services," Department of Customer Service executive director of digital programs Reece Clementi added.

"We are looking forward to rolling out this new system for more license types to create ever greater efficiencies for our internal processes and ensure we are providing an excellent user experience for both NSW government staff and citizens."

The government in May revealed that 53% of all licence holders -- or three million drivers -- in the state have opted to embrace the digital driver licence.

The digital licence was launched in November 2019 and is available through the Service NSW app.

The state government made the first wave of its digital licences available through the "My Licences" digital wallet in the Service NSW app in late 2016, which enables NSW residents to renew their licence and update their details without needing to visit a Service NSW centre.

MORE FROM NSW