Nvidia expands colocation program around the globe

As part of its efforts to build up its data center business, Nvidia on Thursday announced a global expansion of its DGX-Ready Data Center program. The program gives businesses access to data center services through a network of qualified Nvidia colocation partners. It's designed for companies that may want to deploy AI workloads but don't have the modern data center facilities necessary to support accelerated computing operations.

After launching earlier this year with nine North American data center operators, the program is now available in 24 markets, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Peru, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The program also offers services like a "try-and-buy" option that let enterprises try out DGX infrastructure, as well as a GPU-as-a-service option.

Nvidia's data center business has slowed down in recent quarters. In its last published quarterly report, Nvidia said data center sales declined 10 percent year-over-year. The previous quarter, data center sales fell short of expectations. CEO Jensen Huang cited a "near-term pause in demand from hyperscale customers."

Meanwhile, Nvidia in March said it would spend $6.9 billion to acquire Mellanox, a company best known for its InfiniBand interconnect technology, which works along with high speed Ethernet products to move data through systems quickly. The deal should help Nvidia optimize data center workloads across computing, networking and storage.