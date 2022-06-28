One RS 1-inch 360 Edition announced: Co-engineered with Leica, focused on advanced imaging

Insta360 partnered with Leica in 2020 for the launch of the One R 1-inch Edition. The company just announced another product that was co-engineered with Leica, the One RS 1-inch 360 Edition. This new camera has the capability of shooting 6K 360 footage and 21MP 360 photos.
The new camera sports two 1-inch CMOS sensors that help it capture high-quality low light content with an extensive dynamic range. One of the best functions of the Insta360 cameras is the ability to shoot all the content you want and then use the powerful software to reframe and create your high-quality content without worrying about how and when to shoot specific video formats.
As we have experienced with the One X2 camera support for the invisible selfie stick is also provided with this new camera. Insta360's FlowState Stabilization eliminates the need for a gimbal and provides super smooth and level footage.
Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, stated:
We're excited to bring Leica's optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment with the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition. Creators can take advantage of both the camera's 360 capture capabilities and its dual 1-inch sensors, no longer having to choose between creativity and premium image quality.
The new camera weighs in at 239 grams with a battery, 1350 mAh, that is rated to shoot 6K video at 30 fps for up to 62 minutes. Charging via USB-C takes up to 90 minutes to reach full capacity. The camera consists of a One RS core, 1-inch 360 dual lens, and a vertical battery assembly. The body is also supported by a new mounting bracket so you can enjoy a compact camera experience.
The Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition is available to purchase now for $799.99. If you already own an Insta360 One RS, then you can purchase an upgrade bundle that includes the 1-inch 360 lens, battery, and mounting bracket for $649.99. The core from a One RS or One R is used to power the 1-inch 360 Edition.