/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones Mobile Accessories

One RS 1-inch 360 Edition announced: Co-engineered with Leica, focused on advanced imaging

Insta360 continues to release advanced cameras for creators to capture and share the world around them. Its latest 360 camera improves low light capability and image quality.
matt-miller-headshot.jpg
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributor on
one-rs-360-lifestyle

An advanced 360 camera co-engineered with Leica

Image: Insta360

Insta360 partnered with Leica in 2020 for the launch of the One R 1-inch Edition. The company just announced another product that was co-engineered with Leica, the One RS 1-inch 360 Edition. This new camera has the capability of shooting 6K 360 footage and 21MP 360 photos.

The new camera sports two 1-inch CMOS sensors that help it capture high-quality low light content with an extensive dynamic range. One of the best functions of the Insta360 cameras is the ability to shoot all the content you want and then use the powerful software to reframe and create your high-quality content without worrying about how and when to shoot specific video formats.

Innovation

Also: Insta360 One RS review: One compelling action camera, three swappable lenses 

As we have experienced with the One X2 camera support for the invisible selfie stick is also provided with this new camera. Insta360's FlowState Stabilization eliminates the need for a gimbal and provides super smooth and level footage.

one-rs-inch-360-edition.png

A powerful camera with a common core

Image: Insta360

Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG, stated:

We're excited to bring Leica's optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment with the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition. Creators can take advantage of both the camera's 360 capture capabilities and its dual 1-inch sensors, no longer having to choose between creativity and premium image quality.

The new camera weighs in at 239 grams with a battery, 1350 mAh, that is rated to shoot 6K video at 30 fps for up to 62 minutes. Charging via USB-C takes up to 90 minutes to reach full capacity. The camera consists of a One RS core, 1-inch 360 dual lens, and a vertical battery assembly. The body is also supported by a new mounting bracket so you can enjoy a compact camera experience.

The Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition is available to purchase now for $799.99. If you already own an Insta360 One RS, then you can purchase an upgrade bundle that includes the 1-inch 360 lens, battery, and mounting bracket for $649.99. The core from a One RS or One R is used to power the 1-inch 360 Edition.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

Are you ready for the worst Economy Class airline seats in the world?
airline-seats.jpg

Are you ready for the worst Economy Class airline seats in the world?

Business
Remote working vs back to the office: Benefits are clear, but there could be trouble ahead for some
A middle aged man in casual attire sat at his computer desk speaking to colleagues via a split-screen video chat application

Remote working vs back to the office: Benefits are clear, but there could be trouble ahead for some

Professional Development
Microsoft Azure-certified roles are well-paid, and you can study for certification for $39
replace-this-image.jpg

Microsoft Azure-certified roles are well-paid, and you can study for certification for $39

Deals