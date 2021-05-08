One tweak for a more pain-free Google Chrome browsing experience

Do you get plagued by websites throwing up notifications offering you the chance to get more notifications? Something like this (this one is not real, and is instead a test notification from a handy test site):

They're a pain, and a huge speedbump to fast browsing.

But you can put an end to them easily.

Type the following into your Google Chrome address bar and hit ENTER (desktop browsers only):

chrome://settings/content/notifications

Now you have two options.

The nuclear option is to flip the toggle on Sites can ask to send notifications and make them go away:

If you want to still see notifications, but want to tame them down, you can toggle Use quieter messaging (blocks notification prompts from interrupting you) on:

A quick. And simple way to streamline your web browsing experience. Making this one tweak has dramatically lowered web page clutter and annoyances, as well as my blood pressure!