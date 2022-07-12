/>

The OnePlus Buds Z2 with active noise-cancellation are just $59 during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: These won't replace your $200 earbuds, but they'll make you reconsider how much you should be spending on flagship features.
Written by June Wan, Tech Editor on
Image: OnePlus

The wireless earbuds market is as saturated as can be, which means that shoppers like you and I have options -- especially on Prime Day. While plenty of manufacturers like to dance between features and price, only a few get the balance just right. The OnePlus Buds Z2, which boasts active noise-cancellation, an IP55 rating, and stereo sound is passable at its regular price of $99. During Amazon Prime Day, however, you can snag a pair for just $59 (40% off), making the earbuds a must-buy if you want wireless audio for less. 

OnePlus Buds Z2 (save $40)

 $59 at Amazon

There's no denying that the OnePlus Buds Z2 looks a bit like the original Apple AirPods -- especially the glossy white variant. But in many ways, the OnePluds earbuds are superior; from the built-in ANC that helps drown out any ambient noise to its water and sweat resistance to Dash Charge, which gives the earbuds five hours of playback with a five-minute charge.

You'll get bonuses if you pair the Buds Z2 with an Android device, like the convenience of Fast Pair, noise cancellation controls, and low-latency mode for gaming (exclusive to OnePlus phones). In total, you can expect up to 38 hours of battery life from the earbuds and the charging case.

When manufacturers are piecing together earbuds for $99, their priority isn't on value, cutbacks, and compromises; they're thinking about what premium features to add in order to make the earbuds worth their asking price. That's why deals like this excite me as a consumer during Amazon Prime Day. 

Would I recommend the earbuds at $99? Probably not. But at $59, you can bet that I just snagged a pair for myself.

