Oppo looks for healthcare innovation with accelerator grants

Oppo is looking for potential healthcare features that it can help commercially develop and integrate with its products. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer funds totally $460,000 for ideas that address challenges around public health and digital divide.

The Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator programme calls for proposals under two entry categories--accessible technology and digital health. Up to 10 ideas could be selected to receive the grants, each worth 300,000 yuan ($46,000).

The accelerator scheme, managed by Oppo Research Institute alongside Microsoft for Startups as a partner, hoped to drive the development of technologies that could solve "some of the most pressing issues facing humanity amidst times of uncertainty". Formerly known as Microsoft BizSpark, Microsoft for Startups offers startups various support and resources--lasting three years--that include Azure credits and free licenses to selected Microsoft products.

Oppo Research Institute's head and vice president Levin Liu said: "With the severity of global issues like ageing populations, poor public health, and digital divide increasing day by day, it is not enough to rely on our own efforts to provide solutions."

Through the accelerator programme, successful applicants could have access to other funding and partnership opportunities as well as to showcase their products at global tech events. Applicants also would be able to commercialise their products through integration with Oppo products.

Submission for proposals will close on June 30, 2022, with winners to be revealed following three months of evaluation and Demo Day roadshows. These include three Demo Day that will be held in India, Israel, and the US.

Oppo said submitted ideas would be assessed against four key criteria comprising feasibility, innovation, social value, and long-term potential.

