Oracle updates Enterprise Manager with a focus on hybrid deployments

Oracle on Wednesday announced updates to its enterprise management platform, Oracle Enterprise Manager, designed to help organizations with hybrid IT deployments. The new features include include automated database migration, as well as tools for managing hybrid environments.

The updates to the platform align with Oracle's continued buildout of its own infrastructure offerings.

"Autonomy is the defining technology of a second-generation cloud," Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said at the Oracle OpenWorld conference last year. Two years ago, Oracle introduced the Autonomous Database. The company's ultimate goal, he said, is to build "the world's first complete and truly autonomous cloud."

To get customers to the Oracle Cloud, Enterprise Manager now offers highly automated, guided migrations. Oracle contends that the platform has fewer timing and pricing constraints than other cloud migration tools on the market, which can help customres that need to migrate multiple databases over an extended period.

Meanwhile, to manage hybrid database environments, Enterprise Manager is offering new intelligent analytics provided by the Exadata Warehouse. Users can maximize their performance and utilization of Oracle database and Exadata environments on premise or in the cloud with improved capacity planning and forecasting.

Also, updates in lifecycle automation and control make it easier to adopt Autonomous Database and Exadata Cloud Service.

There are also new security controls, including fleet maintenance support for Transparent Data Encryption, improved compliance monitoring, fine-grained control of on-premise fleets and new security standards for Oracle Database 18c and 19c.

Oracle also announced that Enterprise Manager has been certified by the Center for Internet Security Benchmarks. Organizations using the platfrom can now ensure the configurations of their critical assets align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.