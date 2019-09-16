Oracle announces Oracle Autonomous Linux

Oracle on Tuesday announced Oracle Autonomous Linux, an autonomous operating system. Autonomous Linux provisions itself, scales itself, tunes itself and patches itself while running.

"Autonomy is the defining technology of a second generation cloud," Oracle co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison said in his keynote address at the Oracle OpenWorld conference in San Francisco. A year ago, Oracle introduced the Autonomous Database. The company's ultimate goal, Ellison said, is to build "the world's first complete and truly autonomous cloud."

Any Red Hat application will run unchanged on Oracle Autonomous Linux, Ellison promised. At the same time, he asserted that Oracle Autonomous Linux is designed for "extreme performance, for high reliability, for security... and we're autonomous."

Ellison also promised a "literally instantaneous migration."

The OS is free for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers. "If you're paying IBM, you can stop," Ellison said.