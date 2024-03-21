'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Our favorite AirPods are $70 off right now for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Not all AirPods are made equal, and if you're looking for a birthday gift for the music lover in your life, you should get them the best of the best. That is, the AirPods Pro (second generation), which are on sale at Amazon for $70 off during the e-commerce giant's Big Spring Sale.
The AirPods Pro (second generation) tops ZDNET's best AirPods list, and that's for good reason. The AirPods Pro offer impressive sound quality, immersive noise cancellation, all-day comfort, and a wireless charging case. With six hours of battery life and Apple's latest H2 chip, you're getting the most modern tech in these Apple earbuds.
And, because the case can utilize wireless charging, you can plunk it down on a MagSafe charger, an Apple Watch charger, or a Qi-compatible charging mat for non-Apple tech products.
ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner says the pair are the most easily recommendable of the four AirPod models. "That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods," he writes.
If you're ready to replace that old pair of wired earbuds with one of our favorite wireless earbuds, you might as well hop on this second generation AirPods Pro deal. But act fast -- the discount won't last long.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's 2024 Spring Sale runs from March 20-25 on the retail giant's website.
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.