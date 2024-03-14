'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's Spring Sale: Early deals on TVs, headpones, tablets, and more
How do you announce that winter is coming to an end? You spring it on them -- and Amazon is doing just that. Amazon is jumping into the new season by slashing prices and offering near-holiday priced deals on tablets, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, home goods, and even popular flagship Amazon products, thanks to the retail giant's Big Spring Sale event.
And though the Amazon Big Spring sale doesn't officially kick off until March 20 (and runs through March 25), you can already snag serious savings of up to 30% or more on top products from brands like Apple, iRobot, Beats, Bissell, Anker, Shark, and more. Now's the perfect time to do some spring cleaning and shop new tech for yourself or a loved one, pick up a new home gadget, or grab something you've been eyeing for a while.
Right now, some deals are even near or similar to discounts ZDNET saw during Black Friday. So check out the best deals already live ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale, and be sure to check back as we head into the seasonal savings event -- we'll be keeping this list updated with all the best deals on tech products our experts have tested and would recommend.
Best Amazon deals you can shop before the Big Spring Sale kicks off
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $466 (save $254)
- TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System: $122 (save $68)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $159 (save $91)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera (2-Piece Set): $140 (save $80)
- Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera (4-Piece Set): $200 (save $100) With Prime
- Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet: $200 (save $80)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: $248 (save $100)
- Soundcore by Anker Sleep A10 Earbuds: $90 (save $80)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30 (save $20)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch: $250 (save $100)
Best Amazon tech deals
- Apple iPad 10th Gen and AppleCare+ Bundle: $488 (save $30)
- Anker USB-C 735 Charger: $32 (save $24)
- Apple iPad 9th Gen: $249 (save $80)
- Renpho Eye Massager: $70 (save $60)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II Speaker: $229 (save $100)
- Anker Nano Power Bank 10,000mAh Portable Charger: $35 (save $10)
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router: $45 (save $25)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Projector: $1,600 (save $200 with coupon)
- Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Watch: $150 (save $50)
- Seagate Portable 4TB External Hard Drive: $100 (save $25)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 WiFi Mesh System: $230 (save $120)
- LG Sound Bar and Subwoofer S40Q: $147 (save $50)
Best Amazon headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) USB-C: $190 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $100 (save $50)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $328 (save $72)
- Shokz OpenFit True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $150 (save $30)
- Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $60)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds: $90 (save $30)
- Jabra Elite 10 Wireless Earbuds: $200 (save $50)
- JBL Tune 230 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $60 (save $40)
Best Amazon TV deals
- Insignia 55-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV: $260 (save $90)
- Insignia 58-inch F30 Series LED 4k TV: $270 (save $110)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $115 (save $25)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: $25 (save $15)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $20 (save $10)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar 2.0: $100 (save $20)
Best Amazon robot vacuum deals
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Vacuum: $600 (save $400)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $349 (save $201)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $699 (save $401)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $400 (save $250)
Best Amazon home deals
- Arlo Video Doorbell Wire-Free: $68 (save $132)
- Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell: $90 (save $35)
- Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera: $65 (save $35)
- Eufy Security eufycam 2C: $70 (save $30)
- Kasa 2K QHD Security Pan Tilt Camera with Motion Detection: $33 (save $12)
- Philips Keyless Entry Door Lock: $85 (save $45)
- Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum: $150 (save $100)
- Aquaoasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 (save $20)
- iHealth No-touch Thermometer: $17 (save $6)
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: $97 (save $27)
- Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $399 (save $101)
- Instant Vortex 6QT XL Air Fryer: $80 (save $40)
- Current price: $190
- Original price: $250
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner dubbed these the best AirPods overall for 2024, thanks to their crisp sound quality and upgraded USB-C charging connection. Hiner wrote the AirPods Pro 2 are the most easily recommendable of the four current models of AirPods.
"That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods." Plus, they're available for $60 off ahead of Amazon's spring sale, matching the prices we saw during the 2023 holiday season.
- Current price: $600
- Original price: $1,000
Hailed as the best robot vacuum for pet hair by ZDNET's vacuum expert Beth Mauder, the Roomba s9+ picks up more than just everyday dirt and debirs.
Mauder says this is Roomba's most powerful robot vacuum, expertly designed in a D-shape, allowing the robot to fit in the corners of your home. The s9+ offers top notch AI inside that can recognize shoes, socks, cords, and more.
The s9+ comes with an auto-empty base that doubles as a charging station, so once the robot picks up all of your dirt and debris, it's sucked right into an enclosed bag so it stays trapped away. And because this is an iRobot device, the Roomba s9+ can pair with the Braava jet m6 robot mop to completely clean your floors. Right now you can save $400 on one of Roomba's top models.
- Current price: $25
- Original price: $40
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming device that transforms your TV into a smart one by letting you access your favorite TV shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in one place on a crisp, easy-to-navigate platform. And If you've been toying with trying out a fire stick in your house, this is a great time to swipe up this classic model while it is still 38% off its usual price.
The Fire TV Stick lets you enjoy a vibrant, HD cinematic experience in your own living room, and it's even equipped with Dolby Atmos audio capabilities on select titles. I grabbed this Fire Stick last year during the July Prime Day sale, and it is my favorite tech purchase to date.
Also: Amazon Fire TV Sticks: How they compare to each other
The Fire TV Stick is compatible with HD TVs and although most televisions are already designated as smart right out of the box, adding a streaming device to any non-Fire TV, such as this Fire Stick, helps to streamline and elevate your viewing experience.
I find using the Fire TV Stick makes managing all my streaming services much easier, and the Fire OS is user-friendly, even for my older family members. I can also utilize the Alexa voice capabilities to search and launch content, as well as control my other smart home devices. Best of all, the Fire TV Stick features the power and volume button on one remote.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $280
The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's newest and best tablet yet. It still runs Fire OS, which means you'll lose access to any of Google's apps and services. However, Amazon's own App Store has many of the same apps that regular Android devices have access to -- including Netflix, Facebook, and Spotify.
The Fire Max 11 brings an 11-inch display, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage with support for 1TB of microSD card storage, and right now you can save $80 on the model.
Review: Amazon Fire Max 11: Easily the best Fire tablet yet
ZDNET contributor, Jason Cipriani, went hands-on with the Amazon Fire Max 11 and said that it is "easily the best Fire Tablet Amazon has made yet."
"The Fire Max 11 productivity bundle provides everything you need to get some work done on the small and affordable tablet, as long as your work can be done in Microsoft's suite of apps and services, or in sites that work properly with Amazon's Silk Browser," he wrote.
- Current price: $248
- Original price: $348
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the predecessor to one of ZDNET's favorite headphones we've written at-length about, the WH-1000XM5. We've put the WH-1000XM5 at the top of so many best lists for its exceptional noise-canceling, all-day comfort, strong battery life, great microphones, and, because it's Sony, gorgeous sound. But the XM5 headphones are pricey, and the older XM4 pair offers similar features for less. Right now you can snag a pair for an extra $100 off, and score a top-notch pair of headphones for under $250.
More: The best headphones you can buy
"Sony has a winner here and has lived up to expectations," Matt Miller writes in his review of the Sony headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones share similar features like comfort and sound, but offer a slightly different headphone design (the WH-100XM4 is more adjustable) and are much cheaper. So if you want to experience the amazing sounds of Sony but are trying to stretch your paycheck a little further, choose the WH-1000XM4 over the WH-1000XM5. The headphones offer 30 hours of battery life, a 40mm driver size, and Bluetooth 5.0.
More: Sony WH-1000XM4 review
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.
How long will Amazon's Big Spring Sale last?
Amazon is offering significant sales and discounts during their Big Spring Sale event, which runs from March 20-25, 2024, but we've already seen great savings surface, even ahead of the spring event.
What types of deals can I find during the Amazon Big Spring sale?
Amazon said that customers in the US can find deals on seasonal essentials like:
- Up to 50% off select beauty products
- Up to 50% off select sports and outdoors equipment
- Up to 40% off select home products
- Up to 40% off select spring apparel
- Up to 40% off select electronics
Do I have to be a Prime member to shop the Big Spring Sale?
No, you do not have to be a Prime member to shop this sale event. All customers can shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale, although Prime members will have special access to a select exclusive deals, which can be found at amazon.com/bigspringsale.
If you're not a Prime member yet, you can join now ahead of the Big Spring Sale kickoff to start getting member benefits like free shipping, entertainment, exclusive savings, and more.