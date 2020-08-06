OWC unveils Rover Pro wheels for the Mac Pro

Is your Mac Pro going places? It will be with the new OWC Rover Pro wheel kit.

Now, OK, Apple do make a wheel kit for the Mac Pro, but for $699 that's pretty steep for many people, even people who've just dropped many thousands on a Mac Pro. OWC's Rover Pro kit is normally priced at $249, but you can pick them up right now at the special pre-order price of $199.

So, what is the Rover Pro wheel kit? They're wheels that fit onto the bottom of the Mac Pro.

Simple.

