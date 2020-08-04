Peli Ruck Case: These rugged cases could save you thousands of dollars

Need to take electronics into the outdoors, where there's water, mud, snow, sand and such things? I'm a big believer in taking precautions.

I've been using Peli cases for many decades, and they've protected many thousands of dollars worth of kit. Over a decade ago I did some extensive testing -- including drop tests off a cliff -- of a number of cases, and Peli came out on top.

Peli make excellent cases, and don't skimp on materials to bring the price down.

This is why I was keen to take a look at Peli's new Ruck Case range -- three cases in different sizes, from the small R20 (18 × 8.6 × 5 cm) to the deceptively large R60 (22.6 × 13.6 × 7.5 cm).

Having put them through their paces, I'm very impressed by their durability.

The Peli Ruck Cases are IP68 rated to keep out dirt, dust, mud, snow, and water. The exterior is a tough ABS plastic with a rubber exoskeleton to dampen drops and knocks. There are multiple exterior lashing points for attaching the cases to backpacks or vehicles.

The lid features a very positive latch so the contents stay safe inside rather than being vomited all over the place, and on the inside there's a flexible lid organizer.

Peli Ruck Case tech specs:

Rubberized protective bumpers, protects against drops

Snap in, flexible lid organizer

MOLLE style loop system with Velcro straps

Rigid Divider Tray

IP68 rated protection from water, dirt, snow & dust

Waterproof to a depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes

Dual Pivot hinge latch

Built in pressure Valve - Keeps water and dust out while balancing air pressure

Abrasion and impact proof ABS outer shell

The Peli Ruck Cases come in a range of colors (black, orange, tan, and OD green), are very reasonable priced: