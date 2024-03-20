'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Polar's newest sports watch comes with my favorite Garmin feature - sort of
After releasing the Vantage V3 in October 2023, Polar is back today to announce the Polar Grit X2 Pro, which offers the same technologies, sensors, and algorithms in a rugged watch with enhanced durability and a few new software features built for active lifestyles in the outdoors.
Out of all the features Polar listed in the Grit X2 Pro, I immediately perked up at the flashlight option, since no one aside from Garmin has offered an LED flashlight in their wearables. After further clarification, however, it turns out that Polar is simply including a white AMOLED display mode similar to what Apple and Samsung offer on their AMOLED smartwatches. I hope someday that Polar, Coros, and Suunto add a real LED flashlight to their outdoor-focused watches.
In terms of hardware, the Grit X2 Pro sports the same 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display found in the Vantage V3, dual-frequency GPS, offline maps, turn-by-turn navigation powered by Komoot, 32GB of onboard storage, and a standard 22mm watch strap. The Grit X2 Pro is built to satisfy MIL-SPEC 810H standards, rated to 100 meters for water resistance, and has a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass display.
A special Titan edition offers a lighter watch with titanium materials and another leather wristband for an extra $50.
As for new software functionality, there's a new breadcrumb navigation feature, VAM average ascent speed for cyclists, and 3D speed. Polar is promising a software update on April 3, the Grit X2 Pro's launch date, that will bring these new features to the Vantage V3 as well.
The Grit X2 Pro also features Polar Elixir, which leverages the device's four sensors to capture your data and provide a baseline meant to motivate you to improve your fitness levels. The Elixir system includes a first-generation pulse oximeter, ECG, and skin temperature sensors, along with Polar's fourth-generation optical heart rate sensor.
The smartwatch boasts a battery life of 10 days if you don't do any training sessions and disable the always-on display (you can keep phone notifications and 24/7 heart rate monitoring enabled). Polar claims 43 hours of battery life is possible in performance training mode and up to 140 hours in eco-training mode.
The Polar Grit X2 Pro is available for pre-order for $749.90 in Night Black or Stone Gray. The Titan version in Autumn Leather and Black Silicone is priced at $799.90. A bundle with the Polar H10 heart rate chest strap sells for $869.90. The Polar Grit X2 Pro will be available starting on April 3.