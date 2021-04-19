Positivo incorporates Compaq operations in Brazil



Technology manufacturer Positivo Tecnologia announced the licensing and incorporation of Compaq's operations in Brazil.

Under the agreement with HP, owner of the Compaq brand, the Brazilian company will start making and selling the global brand's computers this month. The Compaq operation in Brazil will remain an independent business unit within Positivo, led by Camilo Stefanelli, who has been in post over the past seven years.

According to Positivo's chief executive Hélio Rotenberg, the move is part of the company's strategy to respond to the increase in demand for notebooks, a global trend that has also been verified in Brazil.

The Brazilian PC market saw a 9.9% sales boost in the third quarter of 2020, according to new figures from analyst firm IDC. The increased demand for home office and home schooling, which continued due to the Covid-19 pandemic combined with the need for mobility, are the main drivers behind the upward trend seen in the PC market during Q3 2020, according to the analyst firm.

"By licensing the brand and bringing Compaq's operations into Positivo, we ratify the consolidation of our business model with global companies", Rotenberg noted. "We want to continue adding quality products to our operation, leveraging scale gains and improving our relationship with customers, partners and suppliers."

According to Rotenberg, the agreement will enable Positivo to position itself as a multi-brand platform for manufacturing, distributing and servicing hardware technology solutions in Brazil. It will also allow the company to expand its presence in the notebook category with the Positivo, Vaio and Compaq brands.

With the Compaq deal, Positivo now has eight brands, including its own and third parties' products: Positivo, Vaio, 2 A.M., Quantum, Anker, Positivo Casa Inteligente, Positivo Servers & Solutions, in addition to Compaq. In addition, Positivo also has an Educational Technology business unit, with a portfolio aimed at public and private schools.

In addition, the company is developing other verticals such as servers, smart home devices and payment terminals, computer equipment rental, in addition to the development of new distribution channels focused on small retailers, as well as special projects such as electronic voting machines. Positivo is also accelerating startups through its corporate venture capital arm.