Private Internet Access VPN's 2-year subscription is 72% off

No one disputes that when things get back to normal, it's going to be a whole new normal. For one thing, hybrid models are predicted to be the future for work and school. While it may be fun and exciting to work or take classes anywhere wifi is available, public wifi is notoriously insecure, so it is vital to get all the protection you can. Fortunately, Private Internet Access VPN provides everything you need to stay secure and more.

Protecting your data should always come first, and Private Internet Access will encrypt your data, as well as block malware, trackers, and ads with its new MACE feature. But this VPN will also allow you to browse online while remaining completely anonymous. The company's no-logs policy is extremely strict, plus your IP address and location are always masked.

In addition to privacy and security, an added perk to having Private Internet Access VPN is being able to access content from anywhere in the world, even though it is supposed to be restricted from the location where you happen to be. Of course, there are other VPNs who might advertise the same service, but Private Internet Access VPN excels at the way it executes those services.

For instance, you don't have to sacrifice internet speed for security, because Private Internet Access VPN has a lightning-fast global server network of over 35,000 servers in more than 77 countries, so you can access the content you want at the fastest possible speeds. The company also offers a simple, yet robust, intuitive user experience and 24/7 live customer support.

It's no wonder that Private Internet Access VPN has more than 30 million downloads, with 4.7 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. The service has also garnered numerous awards. It was named one of the Best VPN Services of 2021 by CNET, Editor's Choice of PCMag.com and Tom's Guide, and more.

A two-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN is currently being offered at a 72% discount off the regular price of $258, so you can get one today for only $69.95.